Microsoft renames Your Phone Companion app to Phone Link, and overhauls its interface

Ashwin
Apr 1, 2022
Windows 11 News
|
3

Remember the redesigned interface that Microsoft teased for the Your Phone Companion app in November 2021? It's finally here, and with a new name, Phone Link.

Microsoft renames Your Phone Companion to Phone Link

This is not an April Fool's Day prank, the app's name has really been rebranded.

Microsoft renames Your Phone Companion to Phone Link

The Phone Link app on has rounded corners, new icons to match Windows 11's design. The app displays the name of the connected device, along with icons to represent the strength of Wi-Fi and Mobile Networks, and the Battery level. Use the buttons at the top to enable/disable Do Not Disturb Mode, Bluetooth, Volume, and control the Audio playback.

ADVERTISEMENT

The side panel on the left has been revamped, and displays the notifications received from your phone. It is no longer home to the various sections that you could navigate in the old version. Microsoft has moved these tabs to the top of the window.

Microsoft Phone Link app - Photos tab

There are 3 tabs that you can jump to: Messages, Photos and Calls. Select one of the tabs and the Phone Link app will populate its contents on the screen, i.e. the Messages page lists your texts, the Photos app shows all media from your device's gallery, and the Calls tab allows you to view your recent call activity. You can read and reply to messages from the sidebar in the Phone Link app, it even lets you choose the number you want to use, if you have Dual SIM cards on your phone. Similarly, you can make calls directly from your PC.

Microsoft Phone Link app - messages

The Settings of the app has more options that allow you to tailor your experience. Head to the Personalization page to set a custom background as the wallpaper for the app, or to switch between the Light mode and Dark theme. View and manage your connected phones from the My Devices page.

Microsoft Phone Link app - Calls

Users can choose to turn off all Badges and Banners for a minimalist experience. The Phone Link has more in-depth controls for this in the Sections >Features page, where you can toggle notifications (sidebar), banners (toast messages), and taskbar badges. It also has various switches for filtering the types of messages, content that are displayed in the app.

Microsoft Phone Link app - General Settings

The app has some features that, according to the announcement, are exclusive to select Samsung phones, like drag-and-drop files, view recently opened apps, etc. If you have a supported mobile, Phone Link will display a 4th tab called apps, to access apps that you have on the handset.

Microsoft Phone Link app - Features

Download the Phone Link app from the Microsoft Store, or update it to the latest version, 1.22022.180.0. The Phone Link Android app on the Google Play Store is called Link to Windows, which matches the name of the app on Samsung mobiles. So, don't be alarmed if you see an app with the new name on your phone.

Microsoft Phone Link app - Personalization

Don't like the Phone Link app? KDE Connect is an open source alternative that you can try, and Scrcpy is great for mirroring your device's screen.

I think Phone Link sounds better than Your Phone Companion, which to be honest sounded like a weird virtual friend or pet. That reminds me of LG's app, Virtoo, that is worse, isn't it?

Do you use the Phone Link app?

Summary
Microsoft renames Your Phone Companion app to Phone Link
Article Name
Microsoft renames Your Phone Companion app to Phone Link
Description
Microsoft has rebranded the Your Phone Companion app to Phone Link. It also has a refreshed design, with some new features.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

windows 11 usage share march 2022

AdDuplex: Windows 11's usage share rise slowed down to a crawl in March 2022
Microsoft releases KB5011563 Update Preview for Windows 11

Microsoft releases KB5011563 Update Preview for Windows 11 stable channel
windows defender vulnerable driver blocklist

Windows Defender: Vulnerable Driver Blocklist protects against malicious or exploitable drivers
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22581 lets users switch from the Dev to Beta Channel for a limited time

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22581 lets users switch from the Dev to Beta Channel for a limited time
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22579 lets you name folders in the Start Menu

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22579 lets you name folders in the Start Menu, adds CD Playback in Media Player
Microsoft releases DirectStorage API for Windows 10 and 11 PCs

Microsoft releases DirectStorage API for Windows 10 and 11

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. DanahStern said on April 1, 2022 at 1:52 pm
    Reply

    Microsoft has become a joke. They should give up working on this useless app. It feels something a Microsoft Garage intern would develop on their free time.

    1. John G. said on April 1, 2022 at 4:51 pm
      Reply

      I can’t be more agree. MS is a joke. Thanks @Ashwin for the article. :]

  2. John G. said on April 1, 2022 at 5:12 pm
    Reply

    I don’t dislike this app, however there is a big amount of problems and other big productivity issues that should be fixed before. Your phone worked nice, no need to release newer overcome app. Anyway I just throw the towel with MS, we can’t fight with W11 developtment team. Just catch the knife and the fork to eat the meal they cooked every single day.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved