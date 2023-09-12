The Windows September 2023 security updates are now available

Microsoft published security updates for Windows and also other company products today on the September 2023 Patch Day. Security updates are available for all supported client and server versions of Windows and other products, including Microsoft Office. All client versions of Windows that are supported by Microsoft are affected by a single critically rated vulnerability.

The updates are released via Windows Update, update management systems and also as direct downloads from Microsoft's website.

Our monthly overview of the windows security updates is created as a resource for system administrators and home users alike. It lists important information about the Patch Day and the released patches, links to support pages, lists all known issues and other released updates, and includes download information and more resource links.

You can open the August 2023 Patch Day overview here.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: September 2023

Here is a link to an Excel spreadsheet that lists information about the released security updates on the September 2023 Microsoft Patch Day. Activate the following link to download an archive file that contains the spreadsheet: microsoft windows security updates september 2023

Executive Summary

Windows 11 version 21H2, the release version of Windows 11, will run out of support in October 2023. Microsoft will enforce updates.

Microsoft patched a total of 59 Microsoft and 6 non-Microsoft CVEs on this patch day.

The following Windows client version have known issues: None!

The following Windows server versions have known issues: Windows Server 2008 and 2008 R2, Windows Server 2022.

Other company products with updates include 3D Viewer, Microsoft Exchange Server, Microsoft Office. .NET and Visual Studio, and Microsoft Edge.

The critical vulnerabilities are linked below only.

Windows 10 version 22H2: 16 vulnerabilities, 1 critical and 15 important. Internet Connection Sharing (ICS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-38148

16 vulnerabilities, 1 critical and 15 important. Windows 11 version 21H2 : 18 vulnerabilities, 1 critical and 17 important Internet Connection Sharing (ICS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-38148

: 18 vulnerabilities, 1 critical and 17 important Windows 11 version 22H2 : 17 vulnerabilities, 1 critical and 16 important Internet Connection Sharing (ICS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-38148

: 17 vulnerabilities, 1 critical and 16 important

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 11 vulnerabilities: 0 critical and 11 important

11 vulnerabilities: 0 critical and 11 important Windows Server 2012 R2 : 13 vulnerabilities: 0 critical and 13 important

: 13 vulnerabilities: 0 critical and 13 important Win dows Server 2016 : 16 vulnerabilities: 0 critical and 16 important

: 16 vulnerabilities: 0 critical and 16 important Windows Server 2019 : 18 vulnerabilities: 0 critical and 18 important

: 18 vulnerabilities: 0 critical and 18 important Windows Server 2022: 19 vulnerabilities: 1 critical and 18 important. Internet Connection Sharing (ICS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-38148

19 vulnerabilities: 1 critical and 18 important.

Windows Security Updates

Windows 10 version 22H2

Support Page: KB5030211

Updates and improvements:

Security updates.

The update fixes an authentication issue that could lead to failed join or rejoin attempts when using a smart card.

All changes of the August 22 preview update. Highlights include Location detection is improved. Notification badges rollout is expanded, which adds badges (some would say ads) to the profile icon in Start.



Windows 11 Release version

Support Page: KB5030217

Updates and improvements:

Security updates.

The update fixes an authentication issue that could lead to failed join or rejoin attempts when using a smart card.

All changes of the August 22 preview update. Highlights include: Location detection is improved.



Windows 11 version 22H2

Support Page: KB5030219

Updates and improvements:

Security updates.

The update fixes an authentication issue that could lead to failed join or rejoin attempts when using a smart card.

The update removes a "blank menu item" from the Sticky Keys menu.

All changes of the August 22 preview update. Highlights include: Hover behavior returns to the Windows search box in the taskbar.



Other security updates

2023-09 Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer (KB5030209)

2023-09 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5030261)

2023-09 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5030265)

2023-09 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5030269)

2023-09 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5030271)

2023-09 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 (KB5030278)

2023-09 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5030279)

2023-09 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5030286)

2023-09 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5030287)

2023-09 Cumulative security Hotpatch for Azure Stack HCI, version 21H2 and Windows Server 2022 Datacenter: Azure Edition for x64-based Systems (KB5030325)

2023-09 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5030211)

2023-09 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5030213)

2023-09 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5030214)

2023-09 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5030216)

2023-09 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 11 (KB5030217)

2023-09 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5030220)

Servicing Stack

2023-09 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5030329)

2023-09 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5030330)

2023-09 Servicing Stack Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5030503)

2023-09 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5030504)

.NET

2023-09 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5029915)

2023-09 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5029916)

2023-09 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5029917)

2023-09 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5029927)

2023-09 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5029929)

2023-09 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5029932)

2023-09 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5029933)

2023-09 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5029937)

2023-09 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5029938)

2023-09 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5029940)

2023-09 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5029941)

2023-09 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5029942)

2023-09 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5029943)

2023-09 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5029944)

2023-09 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5029945)

2023-09 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5029946)

2023-09 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5029947)

2023-09 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5029948)

2023-09 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5030030)

2023-09 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5030160)

2023-09 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5030173)

2023-09 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5030174)

2023-09 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5030175)

2023-09 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5030176)

2023-09 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5030182)

2023-09 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5030183)

2023-09 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5030184)

2023-09 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5030185)

2023-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5029919)

2023-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5029920)

2023-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5029921)

2023-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5029922)

2023-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5029923)

2023-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5029924)

2023-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5029925)

2023-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 11 (KB5029926)

2023-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5029928)

2023-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5029931)

2023-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5030177)

2023-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.7.2 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5030178)

2023-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5030179)

2023-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5030180)

2023-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5030181)

2023-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5030186)

2023-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5031217)

Known Issues

None!

Security advisories and updates

ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates

Non-security updates

Microsoft .NET Framework 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2, Windows 11, Windows 10 Version 22H2, and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5011048)

2023-09 Dynamic Update for Windows 11 (KB5030326)

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

How to download and install the September 2023 security updates

Windows Update is configured to install security updates automatically on Home and non-managed devices. Some administrators may prefer to download and install the updates manually, which they may do in two ways: either by downloading them manually and running installers, or by running a manual check for updates.

Here are the required steps to run a manual check for updates. We recommend that you create system backups, for instance with the help of the free Paragon Backup & Recovery Community Edition.

Select Start, type Windows Update and load the Windows Update item that is displayed. Select check for updates to run a manual check for updates.

Direct update downloads

Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.

Windows 10 version 22H2

KB5030211 -- 2023-09 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2

Windows 11 Release version

KB5030217 -- 2023-09 Cumulative Update for Windows 11

Windows 11 version 22H2

KB5030219 -- 2023-09 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2

Additional resources

