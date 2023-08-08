The Windows August 2023 security updates fix critical vulnerabilities and Internet Explorer

It is the second Tuesday of the month, and that means it is Microsoft Patch Tuesday. The company has released security updates for all supported client and server operating systems as well as other company products, including Microsoft Office.

The security updates are available already and may be downloaded and installed via Windows Updates or update management systems. Standalone downloads are also provided.

Our monthly patch day overview guide provides system administrators and home users with essential information about the released updates. It offers links to support articles, lists important patches, including all released security updates, links to downloads and informs you about new and fixed known issues as reported by Microsoft.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: August 2023

You can download the following Excel spreadsheet. It lists the released security updates of the August 2023 Microsoft Patch Day. Click on the following link to download it: Windows updates security August 2023

Executive Summary

The August 2023 security updates consist of 74 Microsoft CVEs, 12 non-Microsoft CVEs and 2 advisories.

All client and server versions of Windows that Microsoft supports are affected by three critical security issues.

The following Windows client version have known issues: Windows 10 version 1809, Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2, Windows 11 version 22H2

The following Windows server versions have known issues: Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows Server 2019 and 2022, Exchange Server 2016 and 2019, SharePoint Server 2019 and SharePoint Enterprise Server 2016.

Other company products with updates include Microsoft Office, Microsoft Edge, SQL Server, ASP.NET and Microsoft Exchange Server.

Operating System Distribution

The critical vulnerabilities are linked below only.

Windows 10 version 21H2: 32 vulnerabilities, 3 critical and 29 important. Microsoft Message Queuing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-35385 Microsoft Message Queuing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-36910 Microsoft Message Queuing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-36911

32 vulnerabilities, 3 critical and 29 important. Windows 10 version 22H2: 32 vulnerabilities, 3 critical and 29 important. same as Windows 10 version 21H2

32 vulnerabilities, 3 critical and 29 important. Windows 11 version 21H2 : 33 vulnerabilities, 3 critical and 30 important same as Windows 10 version 21H2

: 33 vulnerabilities, 3 critical and 30 important Windows 11 version 22H2 : 33 vulnerabilities, 3 critical and 30 important same as Windows 10 version 21H2

: 33 vulnerabilities, 3 critical and 30 important

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 25 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 22 important Microsoft Message Queuing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-35385 Microsoft Message Queuing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-36910 Microsoft Message Queuing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-36911

25 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 22 important Windows Server 2012 R2 : 25 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 22 important same critical vulnerabilities as Windows Server 2008 R2.

: 25 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 22 important Win dows Server 2016 : 27 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 24 important. same critical vulnerabilities as Windows Server 2008 R2.

: 27 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 24 important. Windows Server 2019 : 31 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 28 important. same critical vulnerabilities as Windows Server 2008 R2.

: 31 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 28 important. Windows Server 2022: 30 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 27 important. same critical vulnerabilities as Windows Server 2008 R2.

30 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 27 important.

Windows Security Updates

Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2

Support Page:KB5029244

Updates and improvements:

Security updates.

All changes of the July 25th optional update.

Windows 11 Release version

Support Page: KB5029253

Updates and improvements:

Security updates.

All changes of the July 25th preview update.

Windows 11 version 22H2

Support Page: KB5029263

Updates and improvements:

Security updates.

All changes of the July 26th preview update.

Other security updates

2023-08 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5029296)

2023-08 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5029307)

2023-08 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5029304)

2023-08 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5029301)

2023-08 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 (KB5029295)

2023-08 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5029308)

2023-08 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5029312)

2023-08 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5029318)

2023-08 Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer (KB5029243)

2023-08 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5029242)

2023-08 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5029247)

2023-08 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5029244)

2023-08 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 11 Version 22H2 (KB5029263)

2023-08 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5029250)

2023-08 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5029259)

2023-08 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5029368)

2023-08 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5029369)

.NET

2023-08 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5028955)

2023-08 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5028957)

2023-08 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5028958)

2023-08 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5028961)

2023-08 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5028962)

2023-08 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5028963)

2023-08 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5028967)

2023-08 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5028968)

2023-08 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5028969)

2023-08 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5028970)

2023-08 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5028973)

2023-08 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5028974)

2023-08 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5028975)

2023-08 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5028976)

2023-08 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5028977)

2023-08 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5028978)

2023-08 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5028979)

2023-08 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5028980)

2023-08 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5028981)

2023-08 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5028982)

2023-08 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5029566)

2023-08 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5029567)

2023-08 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5029568)

2023-08 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5029569)

2023-08 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5029651)

2023-08 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5029652)

2023-08 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5029653)

2023-08 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5029654)

2023-08 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 23H2 for x64 (KB5028945)

2023-08 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5028946)

2023-08 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5028947)

2023-08 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5028948)

2023-08 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5028950)

2023-08 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5028951)

2023-08 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5028952)

2023-08 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5028953)

2023-08 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 11 (KB5028954)

2023-08 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5028956)

2023-08 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5028960)

2023-08 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5029646)

2023-08 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.7.2 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5029647)

2023-08 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5029648)

2023-08 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5029649)

2023-08 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5029650)

2023-08 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5029655)

Known Issues

Windows 10 versions 21H2 and 22H2

(Old) Custom installations may not receive the new Microsoft Edge web browser, while the old version may be removed. Workaround described on the support page.



Windows 11 version 22H2

(Old, again) Device with Windows installations created from custom offline media or custom ISO images may have Microsoft Edge Legacy removed and not replaced by Microsoft Edge (Chromium)

Security advisories and updates

ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates

Non-security updates

Microsoft .NET Framework 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2, Windows 11, Windows 10 Version 22H2, and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5011048)

Microsoft Office Updates You find Office update information here. How to download and install the August 2023 security updates

Most Home installations of Windows will get the August 2023 security updates automatically. Windows Updates is configured to download and install security updates after they are released; this does not happen in real-time though, but may take anywhere from a few minutes to days.

Home system administrators may run a manual check for updates, which will find the newly released update to install it immediately. As always, it is recommended to create a backup before installing Windows updates.

