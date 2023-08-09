Windows 11 KB5029263: What's new

In the latest move to enhance system performance, Microsoft has unveiled the Windows 11 22H2 KB5029263 cumulative update, a vital patch focusing on security remediation and implementing a broad spectrum of 27 modifications, augmentations, and glitch resolutions.

The Windows 11 KB5029263 is an obligatory update in the Windows 11 lineage, marking the August 2023 Patch Tuesday. It is tasked with mending a whopping 87 vulnerabilities, along with two zero-days spread across an array of Microsoft offerings.

For users who wish to apply the update immediately, the path is simple: navigate to Start > Settings > Windows Update, then click on 'Check for Updates.' Additionally, the Windows 11 KB5029263 update can be fetched manually by any user via the Microsoft Update Catalog.

A closer look at Windows 11 KB5029263

Upon the successful installation of the KB5029263 update, Windows 11 22H2 will undergo a build number alteration to 22621.2134. But the changes don't stop at the surface level.

Within the Windows 11 22H2 KB5029263 update, Microsoft's focus has been on key enhancements, among the 27 changes:

Precision in brightness controls has been further refined.

A marked advancement in Chinese character interpretation in handwriting mechanisms is evident.

If a widget finds itself pinned, users can rest assured it will maintain its position.

A specific anomaly that led to certain display and audio gadgets disappearing post sleep mode has been addressed.

The Windows 11 KB5029263 update also deals with a glitch impacting VPN efficiency for wireless mesh network users, an issue rooted in an overabundance of Address Resolution Protocol (ARP) solicitations to the network's entry point.

With foresight against Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) incursions, supplementary drivers have been appended to the Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist.

The sole identified concern with the Windows 11 KB5029263 update is a persistent problem that leads to provisioning packages failing to function as anticipated. For a detailed rundown of the alterations in this cumulative update, one can refer to the previous month's Windows 11 KB5028254 preview update bulletin.

