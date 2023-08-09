0Patch promises to support Windows Server 2012 and 2012 R2 with 3 years of security updates

Martin Brinkmann
Aug 9, 2023
Security, Windows Updates
Microsoft is ending support for Windows Server 2012 and Windows Server 2012 R2 in October 2023. Just like the recently dropped operating systems Windows 7 and Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 will not receive any more security updates, fixes and other updates after it reaches end of support.

Enterprise customers have the option to extend support by up to three years by paying Microsoft the equivalent of a full licence price annually. Microsoft customers who are not eligible for the special treatment and those who don't want to pay Microsoft that much money for extending support may consider 0Patch's service instead.

The company is also offering three years of extended support for Windows Server 2012 and 2012 R2, similarly to how it is still supporting Windows Server 2008 R2 with important security updates. Unlike Microsoft, it is making no distinction between customers and offering the service to anyone.

0patch security updates windows server 2012

0Patch will support Windows Server 2012 and 2012 R2 with critical security patches until at least October 2026. Support may be extended further if there is enough demand after October 2026. Both Pro and Enterprise plans will support Server 2012 and Server 2012 R2 from October onward. Pricing is 24.95 EUR plus taxes for a single-user license and 34.95 EUR plus taxes for a single-user Enterprise license per year.

0Patch monitors critical security patches for supported operating systems and creates micropatches to address these. A wide range of Microsoft products are supported currently, including Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Office 2013.

The patches are applied in memory, which means that files are not modified by the security patches. Another difference to Microsoft updates is that the patches may be enabled and disabled while the system is running. There is no need for restarting the system to apply patches or undo a patch.

To get started using 0Patch to secure Windows Server 2012 or Windows Server 2012 R2 for at least three years, customers need to create an 0Patch account at the site, install the latest security updates for the operating systems that Microsoft released, and install the 0Patch Agent software on the server and link it to the 0Patch account.

Additional information about 0Patch's support for supplying Windows Server 2012 and Windows Server 2012 R2 with at least 3 years of security updates is available on the company's blog.

