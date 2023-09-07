Youtube Games, ''Playables'' launched for limited number of users

YouTube is a popular video-sharing platform that allows users to watch, share, and upload videos. In recent years, YouTube has been expanding its offerings to include more interactive experiences, such as live streaming and video games.

In September 2023, it was reported that YouTube is testing online YouTube games offering called "Playables".

Playables are short, playable demos that can be embedded in YouTube videos. This means that users will be able to play games directly on YouTube without having to download or install anything and it is currently being tested with a limited number of users.

What are YouTube Games?

YouTube Games is a new initiative from YouTube that aims to make it easier for users to find and play games on the platform. Here is how YouTube describes Playables:

''Testing “Playables” on YouTube: We’re starting to test a new experience on YouTube called “Playables”. Playables are games that can be played directly on YouTube on both desktop and mobile devices. If you’re part of this experiment, you’ll see a section on YouTube called “Playables” that will appear alongside other content on the home feed. We’re testing this with a limited number of users to start. You can view and control your Playables history and saved game progress in YouTube History''.

YouTube Games might include a variety of features, such as:

A library of playable demos: Users can browse a library of playable demos, which they can play directly on YouTube without having to download or install anything.

A games section: The games section of YouTube features a variety of gaming-related content, such as gameplay videos, walkthroughs, and live streams.

A games community: YouTube Games also has a community where users can connect with other gamers and discuss games.

One of the games that is available in the Playables experiment is Stack Bounce. Stack Bounce is a simple game in which players must bounce a ball on top of rings to score points. The game is available on both the desktop website and mobile devices.

To check if you are included in the Playables experiment, look for a new "Playables" section on YouTube alongside content on the home feed.

What does Playables mean for the future of YouTube?

Playables could have a significant impact on the future of YouTube. By making it easier for users to play games directly on the platform, YouTube could attract a new audience of gamers.

Here are some of the potential benefits of YouTube Games for the platform and the gaming community:

It could help to attract a new audience of gamers to YouTube

It could help YouTube to compete with other gaming platforms

It could be used to promote new games

It could be used to create new forms of gaming content

It could be used to connect gamers with each other

Playables could also help YouTube to compete with other gaming platforms, such as Twitch and Discord.

YouTube is also not the only streaming video platform that is experimenting with gaming. Netflix is also making its own push into video games, and social media app TikTok has games available for a limited number of people.

