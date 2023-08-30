WhatsApp's Mac-nificent move
WhatsApp has expanded its functionality once again. The popular messaging platform has officially launched a Mac app that supports video calling for up to eight people simultaneously, as explained in a recent blog post.
This move represents WhatsApp's ongoing commitment to enhancing user experience and connectivity.
WhatsApp launches new Mac app
With the release of its Mac app, WhatsApp now offers a more convenient and immersive way to engage in video calls with friends, family, and colleagues.
The app's sleek design and user-friendly interface make it effortless to initiate and join video calls.
Meet up with up to 8 people
The new app is optimized specifically for Mac devices, leveraging the platform's capabilities to deliver smooth and high-quality video calls.
Users can expect seamless integration with macOS features, ensuring an intuitive experience.
WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption, a hallmark of the platform, remains intact on the Mac app. This means that all video calls are private and secure, giving users the confidence to communicate freely without concerns about unauthorized access.
How to download WhatsApp for Mac
If you're eager to get WhatsApp up and running on your Mac, follow these steps below. Although the app is anticipated to arrive on the Apple App Store soon, you can currently install it like this:
- Navigate to the official WhatsApp website
- Locate the conspicuous green "Download" button situated at the upper right-hand corner of the page
- Upon clicking the button, you'll be presented with three distinct download options: Android, iOS, and Mac. Opt for the "Mac" download button
- This action will initiate the downloading process. Once the download is complete, proceed to access the downloaded file
- Simply drag the prominently green WhatsApp file and drop it into your designated "Applications" folder
- To launch the application, access the "Applications" folder and spot the WhatsApp app. Give it a click to open
Either log in with your existing WhatsApp account or follow the setup instructions to create a new account if this is your initial experience with WhatsApp
Keep in mind: WhatsApp for Mac necessitates macOS 11 or a more recent version.Advertisement
Comments
Uhh, this has already been possible – I am not sure how but remember my brother telling me about it. I’m not a whatsapp user so not sure of the specifics, but something about sending the image as a file and somehow bypassing the default compression settings that are applied to inbound photos.
He has also used this to share movies to whatsapp groups, and files 1Gb+.
Like I said, I never used whatsapp, but I know 100% this isn’t a “brand new feature”, my brother literally showed me him doing it, like… 5 months ago?
Martin, what happened to those: 12 Comments (https://www.ghacks.net/chatgpt-gets-schooled-by-princeton-university/#comments). Is there a specific justifiable reason why they were deleted?
Hmm, it looks like the gHacks website database is faulty, and not populating threads with their relevant cosponsoring posts.
The page on ghacks this is on represents the best of why it has become so worthless, fill of click-bait junk that it’s about to be deleted from my ‘daily reads’.
It’s really like “Press Release as re-written by some d*ck for clicks…poorly.” And the subjects are laughable. Can’t wait for “How to search for files on Windows”.
> The page on ghacks this is on represents the best of why it has become so worthless, fill of click-bait junk…
Sadly, I have to agree.
Only Martin and Ashwin are worth subscribing to.
Especially Emre Çitak and Shaun are the worst ones.
If ghacks.net intended “Clickbait”, it would mark the end of Ghacks Technology News.
Ghacks doesn’t need crappy clickbaits. Clearly separate articles from newer authors (perhaps AIs and external sales person or external advertising man) as just “Advertisements”!
We, the subscribers of Ghacks, urge Martin to make a decision.
because nevermore wants to “monetize” on every aspect of human life…
“Threads” is like the Walmart of Social Media.
How hard can it be to clone a twitter version of that as well? They’re slow.
Yes, why not mention how large the HD files can be?
Why, not mention what version of WhatsApp is needed?
These omissions make the article feel so bare. If not complete.
Sorry posted on the wrong page.
such a long article for such a simple matter. Worthless article ! waste of time
I already do this by attaching them via the ‘Document’ option.
I don’t know what’s going on here at Ghacks but it’s obvious that something is broken, comments are being mixed whatever the article, I am unable to find some of my later posts neither. :S
Quoting the article,
“As users gain popularity, the value of their tokens may increase, allowing investors to reap rewards.”
Besides, beyond the thrill and privacy risks or not, the point is to know how you gain popularity, be it on social sites as everywhere in life. Is it by being authentic, by remaining faithful to ourselves or is it to have this particular skill which is to understand what a majority likes, just like politicians, those who’d deny to the maximum extent compatible with their ideological partnership, in order to grab as many of the voters they can?
I see the very concept of this Friend.tech as unhealthy, propagating what is already an increasing flaw : the quest for fame. I won’t be the only one to count himself out, definitely.
@John G. is right : my comment was posted on [https://www.ghacks.net/2023/08/23/what-is-friend-tech/] and it appears there but as well here at [https://www.ghacks.net/2023/07/08/how-to-follow-everyone-on-threads/]
This has been lasting for several days. Fix it or at least provide some explanations if you don’t mind.
> Google Chrome is following in Safari’s footsteps by introducing a new feature that allows users to move the Chrome address bar to the bottom of the screen, enhancing user accessibility and interaction.
Firefox did this long before Safari.