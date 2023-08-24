Chrome address bar is now where you want it to be
Google Chrome is following in Safari's footsteps by introducing a new feature that allows users to move the Chrome address bar to the bottom of the screen, enhancing user accessibility and interaction.
This feature, which has recently been tested on iOS devices via the Testflight app, brings a welcome change to the browsing experience, making one-handed navigation more convenient.
Taking inspiration from Safari, Google Chrome is innovating its design to provide users with the option of placing the address bar at the bottom of the screen. This shift is designed to cater to users who find it more ergonomic to navigate their favorite browser with the address bar situated at the bottom.
The change was first spotted by Steve Moser on X.
Google Chrome for iOS updated with Bottom Omnibox Setting. It was just added to the Testflight version of Chrome for iOS.
Link below with more screenshots and info: pic.twitter.com/W8Lrnc7GrX
— Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) August 23, 2023
Why is the Chrome address bar moving all of a sudden?
The Chrome address bar, a central element of the browsing experience, has been a staple at the top of the screen since its inception. However, the recent move to allow users to relocate it to the bottom reflects a growing trend toward optimizing user interaction. With mobile devices getting larger and browsing becoming a predominant activity, the new placement offers easier access, particularly on taller screens.
Chrome's new feature doesn't just stop at relocating the address bar. It also introduces enhanced customization options. Users can now personalize their browsing experience by rearranging elements to suit their preferences. This level of flexibility aligns with Chrome's commitment to user-centric design.
How to change the location of the Chrome address bar
Safari was one of the pioneers in moving the address bar to the bottom, and its users have enjoyed this feature for over two years now.
Chrome's decision to follow suit not only acknowledges Safari's user-centric innovation but also highlights the importance of staying attuned to users' changing needs.
Enabling the address bar at the bottom of Chrome is expected to be a straightforward process. Users can look forward to a seamless transition by accessing the settings and locating the new customization option, only available on the latest version of Chrome on iOS.
Firefox did this long before Safari.