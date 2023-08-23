Threads web version is finally out
Meta had been working on releasing the Threads web version, and the hard work finally paid off. Some users can now use Threads on the web, and it will be available to everyone soon.
Meta has taken a significant leap forward with the launch of the enhanced Threads web app. This announcement marks a turning point for Threads enthusiasts, as the web version steps up its game and offers a host of previously unavailable capabilities.
In one of our latest news, we said that the Threads web version might launch sooner than expected, and after only two days, the official announcement came from Meta.
Threads web version offers more than just viewing user profiles
The Threads web app, until now, had primarily served as a means to view user profiles. However, this new iteration sweeps away the limitations, introducing a user-friendly interface that closely mirrors the mobile app's layout. According to The Verge, Meta spokesperson Christine Pai said, "You’ll be able to post, interact with other posts, and look at your feed."
Navigational icons grace the top of the page, simplifying the browsing experience. Moreover, toggling between the For You and Following feeds is effortlessly achieved by a click on a button at the bottom-left corner.
In this revamped version, users can now easily engage with posts, liking and resharing content—a feature notably absent in the previous iteration. Gone are the days of clicking on unresponsive buttons that once led users to download the mobile app. This progressive step towards platform feature parity will surely delight Threads users.
This is the platform's next move toward perhaps surpassing X, which is finding it difficult to attract advertisers while failing to control the platform's objectionable material and suffering from its rebrand from Twitter.
The platform recently received a number of new features, including an online version of Threads, which both active and inactive members have eagerly awaited.Advertisement
