What is Friend.tech and why is everyone talking about it?

With the viral crypto application becoming popular, the question "what is Friend.tech" started to echo on social media.

Friend.tech is the new sensation in the digital world, a revolutionary crypto-infused social media app that's captivating users globally.

Blending social interaction with blockchain technology, it offers an innovative way for users to tokenize their identity, creating a unique fusion of social presence and cryptocurrency.

What is Friend.tech?

Friend.tech is a mobile-based social media platform that stands apart due to its integration of cryptocurrency features. Users can ''tokenize themselves'' by selling and buying "keys" or "shares" of their identity, allowing followers to invest in them.

This unique approach merges the power of social influence with the potential for financial gain.

You need a Friend.tech invite code to join

To join Friend.tech, users require an invite code. This code system ensures a controlled growth rate and fosters a sense of exclusivity within the community.

If you like what is Friend.tech and you have a Friend.tech invite code, all you need to do is go to Friend.tech's website with your mobile device and download the app.

Once you have downloaded the app you need to enter the invite code and that is it! You are ready to share your moments while generating some income.

How to use Friend.tech

Upon joining, users can create profiles and issue tokens representing their influence. These tokens, akin to stocks, can be purchased by followers.

As users gain popularity, the value of their tokens may increase, allowing investors to reap rewards.

Is Friend.tech a scam?

Given its unconventional concept, some skeptics might wonder if Friend.tech is a scam. X user @w1nt3r_eth criticized Friend.tech by saying "Do you really want to transfer ETH to an app that console.logs wallets?" and in response Friend.tech said:

The @friendtech app uses @privy_io’s MPC wallets. Our development team never has access to your private keys. The screenshot below shows the app printing the user’s public wallet address in their browser https://t.co/IlftgrVGTi — friend.tech (@friendtech) August 12, 2023

However, the platform's transparency, integration of blockchain technology, and reputable coverage in trusted tech sources affirm its legitimacy.

But users should still be careful because when you click on the "Check out our privacy policy" button on the Friend.tech official site, you are greeted with a "Coming soon!" message.

