What is Friend.tech and why is everyone talking about it?
With the viral crypto application becoming popular, the question "what is Friend.tech" started to echo on social media.
Friend.tech is the new sensation in the digital world, a revolutionary crypto-infused social media app that's captivating users globally.
Blending social interaction with blockchain technology, it offers an innovative way for users to tokenize their identity, creating a unique fusion of social presence and cryptocurrency.
What is Friend.tech?
Friend.tech is a mobile-based social media platform that stands apart due to its integration of cryptocurrency features. Users can ''tokenize themselves'' by selling and buying "keys" or "shares" of their identity, allowing followers to invest in them.
This unique approach merges the power of social influence with the potential for financial gain.
You need a Friend.tech invite code to join
To join Friend.tech, users require an invite code. This code system ensures a controlled growth rate and fosters a sense of exclusivity within the community.
If you like what is Friend.tech and you have a Friend.tech invite code, all you need to do is go to Friend.tech's website with your mobile device and download the app.
Once you have downloaded the app you need to enter the invite code and that is it! You are ready to share your moments while generating some income.
Read also: Cryptotrader manipulates NFT bot to make 800 ETH profit.
How to use Friend.tech
Upon joining, users can create profiles and issue tokens representing their influence. These tokens, akin to stocks, can be purchased by followers.
As users gain popularity, the value of their tokens may increase, allowing investors to reap rewards.
Is Friend.tech a scam?
Given its unconventional concept, some skeptics might wonder if Friend.tech is a scam. X user @w1nt3r_eth criticized Friend.tech by saying "Do you really want to transfer ETH to an app that console.logs wallets?" and in response Friend.tech said:
The @friendtech app uses @privy_io’s MPC wallets. Our development team never has access to your private keys.
The screenshot below shows the app printing the user’s public wallet address in their browser https://t.co/IlftgrVGTi
— friend.tech (@friendtech) August 12, 2023
However, the platform's transparency, integration of blockchain technology, and reputable coverage in trusted tech sources affirm its legitimacy.
But users should still be careful because when you click on the "Check out our privacy policy" button on the Friend.tech official site, you are greeted with a "Coming soon!" message.Advertisement
Comments
Uhh, this has already been possible – I am not sure how but remember my brother telling me about it. I’m not a whatsapp user so not sure of the specifics, but something about sending the image as a file and somehow bypassing the default compression settings that are applied to inbound photos.
He has also used this to share movies to whatsapp groups, and files 1Gb+.
Like I said, I never used whatsapp, but I know 100% this isn’t a “brand new feature”, my brother literally showed me him doing it, like… 5 months ago?
Martin, what happened to those: 12 Comments (https://www.ghacks.net/chatgpt-gets-schooled-by-princeton-university/#comments). Is there a specific justifiable reason why they were deleted?
Hmm, it looks like the gHacks website database is faulty, and not populating threads with their relevant cosponsoring posts.
The page on ghacks this is on represents the best of why it has become so worthless, fill of click-bait junk that it’s about to be deleted from my ‘daily reads’.
It’s really like “Press Release as re-written by some d*ck for clicks…poorly.” And the subjects are laughable. Can’t wait for “How to search for files on Windows”.
> The page on ghacks this is on represents the best of why it has become so worthless, fill of click-bait junk…
Sadly, I have to agree.
Only Martin and Ashwin are worth subscribing to.
Especially Emre Çitak and Shaun are the worst ones.
If ghacks.net intended “Clickbait”, it would mark the end of Ghacks Technology News.
Ghacks doesn’t need crappy clickbaits. Clearly separate articles from newer authors (perhaps AIs and external sales person or external advertising man) as just “Advertisements”!
We, the subscribers of Ghacks, urge Martin to make a decision.
because nevermore wants to “monetize” on every aspect of human life…
“Threads” is like the Walmart of Social Media.
How hard can it be to clone a twitter version of that as well? They’re slow.
Yes, why not mention how large the HD files can be?
Why, not mention what version of WhatsApp is needed?
These omissions make the article feel so bare. If not complete.
Sorry posted on the wrong page.
such a long article for such a simple matter. Worthless article ! waste of time
I already do this by attaching them via the ‘Document’ option.
I don’t know what’s going on here at Ghacks but it’s obvious that something is broken, comments are being mixed whatever the article, I am unable to find some of my later posts neither. :S
Quoting the article,
“As users gain popularity, the value of their tokens may increase, allowing investors to reap rewards.”
Besides, beyond the thrill and privacy risks or not, the point is to know how you gain popularity, be it on social sites as everywhere in life. Is it by being authentic, by remaining faithful to ourselves or is it to have this particular skill which is to understand what a majority likes, just like politicians, those who’d deny to the maximum extent compatible with their ideological partnership, in order to grab as many of the voters they can?
I see the very concept of this Friend.tech as unhealthy, propagating what is already an increasing flaw : the quest for fame. I won’t be the only one to count himself out, definitely.
@John G. is right : my comment was posted on [https://www.ghacks.net/2023/08/23/what-is-friend-tech/] and it appears there but as well here at [https://www.ghacks.net/2023/07/08/how-to-follow-everyone-on-threads/]
This has been lasting for several days. Fix it or at least provide some explanations if you don’t mind.