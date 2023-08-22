Snapchat Dreams is a portal to your imagination

Snapchat is making strides in generative AI with its new project called "Snapchat Dreams". This innovative feature allows users to create personalized digital realms using generative AI technology.

As reported by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, the Snapchat Dreams project enables users to insert their own likeness into the AI-generated environments, thereby blurring the line between reality and the digital world.

We all know Snapchat MyAI now and Snapchat Dreams further advances the integration of generative AI within social media platforms. As part of this feature, users can input text prompts, and the generative AI engine will transform these prompts into intricate digital landscapes. This novel approach offers a fresh perspective on content creation by combining user input with AI-generated creativity.

Snapchat Dreams expands the potential of generative AI in social media

Generative AI has been a subject of fascination and experimentation across various technological domains. However, its potential in the realm of social media is still unfolding. While generative AI has found utility in art, music, and other creative fields, its application in social apps has been more elusive.

The alignment of generative AI with social media presents a unique challenge that platforms like Snapchat are actively exploring and Snapchat Dreams is no different.

With Snapchat Dreams, users can delve into a world of their own creation. Snapchat's focus does not appear to be on mundane headshots. Instead, the concept behind Dreams involves utilizing AI-generated selfies to position your images in imaginative and extraordinary settings.

Similar to other AI-powered selfie applications, Snapchat requires high-quality selfies for optimal functionality. This means avoiding selfies with obscured facial features or the presence of others. Furthermore, the app will provide guidance to users on the significance of incorporating a diverse range of angles, facial expressions, and lighting situations to achieve superior AI-generated photos.

The introduction of Snapchat Dreams raises intriguing questions about user engagement and the future trajectory of generative AI in social apps.

How will users respond to the opportunity to co-create with AI?

What other applications could arise from this fusion of technology and user input?

While these questions remain open, Snapchat's venture into Dreams demonstrates a proactive stance in shaping the evolution of social media through innovative AI-driven features.

