How to send HD photos on WhatsApp: Newest feature
WhatsApp is known for lowering the quality of sent images but with the latest feature, you can now send HD photos to your friends. Today, we will show you how to send HD photos on WhatsApp using the newest feature!
WhatsApp continues to push boundaries with a slew of new features, and the recent introduction of the HD photo feature is generating quite a buzz. The popular messaging program released an update that "finally included the "HD photos" feature for iPhone and Android users. It aims to let people send each other photos in high definition.
Photos retain their original resolution when you choose HD quality, resulting in sharper visuals. Standard quality, on the other hand, decreases photo resolution to conserve storage space and permit faster transmission.
Despite the HD option, some picture compression is still used, but it is far less than previously. The "HD" label will appear on the received picture for recipients of high-resolution images transmitted over WhatsApp.
Here is how to send HD photos on WhatsApp!
How to send HD photos on WhatsApp
With the new update, people who use WhatsApp can now send their favorite photos in really clear and beautiful quality. Users have been waiting for this, and it means you can share pictures that look really sharp, colorful, and full of realistic details. You won't have to deal with pictures that look fuzzy or blurry anymore – now, pictures will look perfect and clear.
The long-awaited WhatsApp Multi Account feature is finally here!
Now that you can use the HD photo feature, let's look at the easy steps to make your picture-sharing fun:
- Get the Latest Update: Make sure you have the newest WhatsApp version. Go to the Google Play Store on Android or the Apple App Store on iPhones to get the update.
- Choose Who to Chat With: Open the chat where you want to send the picture.
- Find the Attachment Button: Look for the button that lets you share things. Tap it and get ready for the next step.
- See the Choices: You'll see two options – Standard and HD Photos. You can pick either, but if you want high-quality, keep reading.
- Go for HD Quality: Choose HD quality (2000x3000) for the best results. This keeps your picture looking great, even when it's sent.
- Send It: Press the send button. Your picture will go to the other person in high quality, and you can feel good about that.
To sum it up, the HD photo feature makes WhatsApp really special. It's not just about sending better pictures but also shows that WhatsApp wants to be ahead in the game. While you're waiting for this update, get ready to see your pictures in super clear quality. This proves how much WhatsApp keeps coming up with new and cool things.Advertisement
Comments
Uhh, this has already been possible – I am not sure how but remember my brother telling me about it. I’m not a whatsapp user so not sure of the specifics, but something about sending the image as a file and somehow bypassing the default compression settings that are applied to inbound photos.
He has also used this to share movies to whatsapp groups, and files 1Gb+.
Like I said, I never used whatsapp, but I know 100% this isn’t a “brand new feature”, my brother literally showed me him doing it, like… 5 months ago?
Martin, what happened to those: 12 Comments (https://www.ghacks.net/chatgpt-gets-schooled-by-princeton-university/#comments). Is there a specific justifiable reason why they were deleted?
Hmm, it looks like the gHacks website database is faulty, and not populating threads with their relevant cosponsoring posts.
The page on ghacks this is on represents the best of why it has become so worthless, fill of click-bait junk that it’s about to be deleted from my ‘daily reads’.
It’s really like “Press Release as re-written by some d*ck for clicks…poorly.” And the subjects are laughable. Can’t wait for “How to search for files on Windows”.
> The page on ghacks this is on represents the best of why it has become so worthless, fill of click-bait junk…
Sadly, I have to agree.
Only Martin and Ashwin are worth subscribing to.
Especially Emre Çitak and Shaun are the worst ones.
If ghacks.net intended “Clickbait”, it would mark the end of Ghacks Technology News.
Ghacks doesn’t need crappy clickbaits. Clearly separate articles from newer authors (perhaps AIs and external sales person or external advertising man) as just “Advertisements”!
We, the subscribers of Ghacks, urge Martin to make a decision.
because nevermore wants to “monetize” on every aspect of human life…
“Threads” is like the Walmart of Social Media.
How hard can it be to clone a twitter version of that as well? They’re slow.
Yes, why not mention how large the HD files can be?
Why, not mention what version of WhatsApp is needed?
These omissions make the article feel so bare. If not complete.
Sorry posted on the wrong page.
such a long article for such a simple matter. Worthless article ! waste of time