WhatsApp HD photos feature coming to iOS and Android

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has introduced a new update for both iPhone and Android users, bringing the highly requested "HD photos" feature. This enhancement enables users to send images in high resolution with reduced compression, addressing a common user demand.

Previously, WhatsApp automatically compressed and reduced the resolution of images sent through the app, resulting in lower-quality visuals to reduce data consumption. With the new update, users now have the option to send images in higher resolution, improving the overall image quality.

WhatsApp HD photos came with the latest version

The latest version of WhatsApp introduces an "HD" button that appears as users prepare to send images. When selecting the HD quality option, images maintain their original resolution, providing clearer visuals. On the other hand, standard quality reduces photo resolution to save storage space and facilitate faster sending.

Despite the HD option, some level of compression is still applied to images, but it is notably less than before. Recipients of high-resolution photos sent via WhatsApp will see the "HD" label on the received image.

According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, this update is in response to user feedback and aims to enhance the overall user experience, says TechCrunch. WhatsApp users can expect the HD photos feature to become available to everyone over the next few weeks. Additionally, Meta has confirmed that it is actively working on enabling the sending of HD videos in the near future.

WhatsApp also revealed the multi-account feature

WhatsApp is developing a custom solution in response to the demand for multi-account capabilities. The WhatsApp Multi Account Beta program aims to create supplemental software just as effective as the mobile application itself.

This feature is currently in beta and comes with certain requirements:

The latest version of WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business on your primary device

An active and stable internet connection on both devices

Functional camera hardware on your devices

