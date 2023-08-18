WhatsApp HD photos feature coming to iOS and Android

WhatsApp HD photos
Onur Demirkol
Aug 18, 2023
Apps
|
0

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has introduced a new update for both iPhone and Android users, bringing the highly requested "HD photos" feature. This enhancement enables users to send images in high resolution with reduced compression, addressing a common user demand.

Previously, WhatsApp automatically compressed and reduced the resolution of images sent through the app, resulting in lower-quality visuals to reduce data consumption. With the new update, users now have the option to send images in higher resolution, improving the overall image quality.

whatsapp hd photos
WhatsApp HD photos

WhatsApp HD photos came with the latest version

The latest version of WhatsApp introduces an "HD" button that appears as users prepare to send images. When selecting the HD quality option, images maintain their original resolution, providing clearer visuals. On the other hand, standard quality reduces photo resolution to save storage space and facilitate faster sending.

Despite the HD option, some level of compression is still applied to images, but it is notably less than before. Recipients of high-resolution photos sent via WhatsApp will see the "HD" label on the received image.

According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, this update is in response to user feedback and aims to enhance the overall user experience, says TechCrunch. WhatsApp users can expect the HD photos feature to become available to everyone over the next few weeks. Additionally, Meta has confirmed that it is actively working on enabling the sending of HD videos in the near future.

whatsapp hd photos
WhatsApp HD photos

WhatsApp also revealed the multi-account feature

WhatsApp is developing a custom solution in response to the demand for multi-account capabilities. The WhatsApp Multi Account Beta program aims to create supplemental software just as effective as the mobile application itself.

This feature is currently in beta and comes with certain requirements:

  • The latest version of WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business on your primary device
  • An active and stable internet connection on both devices
  • Functional camera hardware on your devices
Advertisement

Related content

NYC TikTok ban

NYC TikTok ban comes to city-owned devices

Here is the new Instagram Reels display for multi-advertiser ads
Gensin Impact free Discord Nitro

Gensin Impact players get 1 month free Discord Nitro

Snapchat's My AI posted without permission
Instagram comment and share counts

Instagram is changing its double tap and go formula for content creators
Telegram Stories

Don't stick to boring texts with Telegram Stories

Tutorials & Tips

Can you use Threads without Instagram?

TikTok not working? Don't panic, here's what to do

How to check someone's Threads following list

How to follow everyone on Threads


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. bruh said on August 18, 2023 at 1:25 pm
    Reply

    Uhh, this has already been possible – I am not sure how but remember my brother telling me about it. I’m not a whatsapp user so not sure of the specifics, but something about sending the image as a file and somehow bypassing the default compression settings that are applied to inbound photos.

    He has also used this to share movies to whatsapp groups, and files 1Gb+.

    Like I said, I never used whatsapp, but I know 100% this isn’t a “brand new feature”, my brother literally showed me him doing it, like… 5 months ago?

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved