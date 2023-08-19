Your favorite white noise podcast might not be accessible soon

Spotify white noise podcast
Emre Çitak
Aug 19, 2023
Updated • Aug 18, 2023
Apps
|
0

Spotify, the renowned audio streaming service, has been contemplating the removal of white noise podcasts as a cost-saving measure.

These seemingly unassuming podcasts have surprisingly become a significant revenue source for creators on the platform.

The consideration to remove them stems from Spotify's desire to manage expenses while ensuring a balance between content variety and profitability.

Spotify white noise podcast
A white noise podcast features calming, repetitive sounds like rainfall or static, used for relaxation, focus, and sleep aid

The buzzing noise of white noise podcasts

Spotify's contemplation to remove white noise podcasts has caught the attention of both podcast creators and enthusiasts alike. These podcasts, known for their calming and ambient nature, have managed to attract a substantial listenership.

However, the platform's aim to optimize its financial landscape has led to this contemplation. Reports suggest that white noise podcast creators have achieved remarkable financial success, making serious money from their content.

Spotify's concern may arise from the realization that these podcasts, though simple in nature, can generate significant revenue. The platform's move to consider their removal showcases the company's focus on cost-cutting and aligning its content offerings with financial sustainability.

Spotify white noise podcast
Spotify's decision to remove white noise podcasts might affect a lot of content creators

Content variety vs profitability

The consideration to remove 'white noise' podcasts exemplifies the challenge that streaming platforms like Spotify face—balancing content variety with profitability.

While white noise podcasts have carved out a unique niche in the audio landscape, their potential removal underlines the platform's need to optimize its content lineup while managing expenditures.

Read also: YouTube Music vs. Spotify: Which one to choose?

Podcasters who have found success in the white noise podcast genre are likely concerned about the potential removal. These creators have tapped into a lucrative market, generating revenue that supports their craft. Additionally, the removal of such podcasts could raise questions about the diversity and inclusivity of content on the platform.

Advertisement

Related content

WhatsApp HD photos

WhatsApp HD photos feature coming to iOS and Android
NYC TikTok ban

NYC TikTok ban comes to city-owned devices

Here is the new Instagram Reels display for multi-advertiser ads
Gensin Impact free Discord Nitro

Gensin Impact players get 1 month free Discord Nitro

Snapchat's My AI posted without permission
Instagram comment and share counts

Instagram is changing its double tap and go formula for content creators

Tutorials & Tips

Can you use Threads without Instagram?

TikTok not working? Don't panic, here's what to do

How to check someone's Threads following list

How to follow everyone on Threads


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. bruh said on August 18, 2023 at 1:25 pm
    Reply

    Uhh, this has already been possible – I am not sure how but remember my brother telling me about it. I’m not a whatsapp user so not sure of the specifics, but something about sending the image as a file and somehow bypassing the default compression settings that are applied to inbound photos.

    He has also used this to share movies to whatsapp groups, and files 1Gb+.

    Like I said, I never used whatsapp, but I know 100% this isn’t a “brand new feature”, my brother literally showed me him doing it, like… 5 months ago?

  2. 💥 said on August 18, 2023 at 3:55 pm
    Reply

    Martin, what happened to those: 12 Comments (https://www.ghacks.net/chatgpt-gets-schooled-by-princeton-university/#comments). Is there a specific justifiable reason why they were deleted?

    Hmm, it looks like the gHacks website database is faulty, and not populating threads with their relevant cosponsoring posts.

  3. 45 RPM said on August 19, 2023 at 6:29 pm
    Reply

    The page on ghacks this is on represents the best of why it has become so worthless, fill of click-bait junk that it’s about to be deleted from my ‘daily reads’.

    It’s really like “Press Release as re-written by some d*ck for clicks…poorly.” And the subjects are laughable. Can’t wait for “How to search for files on Windows”.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved