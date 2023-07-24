YouTube Music vs. Spotify: Which one to choose?

Music streaming apps are widely used all around the world as music is something that people "need" in their daily lives. Music can make you happy, sad, excited, etc., and that is why choosing the best music streaming service is very important. In this guide, we will take two of the most known apps and compare them. Here is YouTube Music vs. Spotify!

Users of mobile devices or PCs can listen to music online or offline using music streaming apps. Users can search, stream, and download music from a huge library of tracks from various genres, artists, and nations with these apps. Because there are so many different music streaming services. You can make many comparisons between different apps, for example, we recently compared Spotify vs. Apple Music, and the list can go on and on.

Today, we will be looking at the differences and similarities between two music streaming apps, comparing their features, audio quality, library, and pricing.

YouTube Music vs. Spotify: How to determine which one is better

As its name suggests, YouTube Music is a subsidiary of the massive video-sharing website YouTube. Its large collection of songs and music videos makes it a refuge for music lovers who enjoy both audio and visual content. Your musical choices can be taken into account when creating playlists, radio stations, and suggestions on YouTube Music. It offers a distinct hybrid experience that differentiates it from its competitors thanks to its ability to convert between video and audio modes smoothly.

Spotify, a pioneer in the music streaming sector, has captured the hearts of millions of people worldwide with its remarkable collection of millions of songs, podcasts, and playlists. It has become a formidable force in the sector thanks to its user-friendly interface, intuitive playlist curation, and powerful music discovery algorithms. Additionally, Spotify provides a free, ad-supported tier that enables consumers to test out its services before upgrading to the premium version.

Features

The basic features and capabilities of Spotify and YouTube Music are fairly similar, from how you play, stop, shuffle, and skip tracks to how you can add items to your library and like items to help you organize what you're listening to.

Both services are simple to connect to speakers and other devices in your house and, when available, even provide lyrics. The play window is essentially the same; it shows album art and offers options that are quite similar in the dropdown menus, such as downloading, sharing, launching "radio" stations based on your selection, seeing the artist or album, creating playlists, and more.

YouTube Music and Spotify offer a similar set of features, including:

Ad-free listening

Offline listening

Custom playlists

Radio stations

Discoverability features

Audio Quality

Sound quality is better on Spotify compared to YouTube Music. Spotify's streaming quality for its free tier is 160 kbps, compared to YouTube Music's limit of 128 kbps (if using the online player).

As you move up to the premium tiers of both services, you receive 256kbps when listening to Spotify Premium on your web browser using the web player. You can choose from a range of 24 kbps to 320 kbps while using Spotify's apps. No matter where it is played, YouTube Music Premium has the same bitrate, which ranges from 48 kbps to 256 kbps at its highest.

However, these differences are considered pretty small, so even though Spotify looks like the winner here, if you are not a professional musician who is used to these kinds of bit rates and sound quality, it might not make a huge difference for you. You will still enjoy YouTube Music's audio quality. At the end of the day, though, Spotify has the better audio quality.

Pricing

One of the most crucial factors to consider when purchasing a service or a product is the price. You should also compare the costs of Spotify and YouTube Music in this situation. Both applications offer monthly subscription plans and have different prices. Below you will find the YouTube Music vs. Spotify comparison in terms of pricing.

Spotify

Spotify recently increased its prices. It wasn't a drastic increase, as most plans only went up a dollar, but it still bothered many people using the app for years. Considering the economic struggles of technology companies in recent years, Spotify's price raise makes sense to many.

Individual : $10.99/month

: $10.99/month Duo: $14.99/month

$14.99/month Family: $16.99/month

$16.99/month Student: $5.99/month

YouTube Music

YouTube Music has also increased its prices recently, a couple of days before Spotify. It was expected from most of these music streaming apps to increase their prices and luckily, both companies made "slight" adjustments. Here are the current YouTube Music prices:

Individual: $10.99/month

$10.99/month Individual: $109.99/annual

$109.99/annual Family: $16.99/month

$16.99/month Student: $5.49/month

