Emre Çitak
Nov 24, 2023
Nov 24, 2023
About 3 months before the Australian leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Swifties are not smiling again because Ticketek Marketplace not working at the moment.

Ticketek, a well-established Australian ticket provider, was to provide fans with an opportunity to find resale tickets for Taylor Swift's Melbourne and Sydney concerts inside their Marketplace.

Although Ticketek Marketplace has the phrase "Hey Swifties, Ticketek Marketplace opens for the 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour' from Fri 24 Nov at 10am AEDT", Taylor Swift fans are still waiting for it to open.

Taylor Swift fans are upset as Ticketek Marketplace not working

Taylor Swift fans trying to find resale tickets for the Australian leg of the Eras Tour are reporting on social media that Ticketek Marketplace is not working.

The marketplace, which should have opened about 6 hours ago, is still not open and we know very well from the past that Taylor Swift tickets sell out quickly.

So is there anything Swift fans can do to fix the Ticketek Marketplace not working or are we going to face a second Ticketmaster case?

Do you have any chance of getting those tickets?

Let's be honest, Taylor Swift fans race against time and each other when these concert tickets go on sale. Tens of thousands of tickets have sold out in seconds at many previous concerts.

We're sure Ticketek is aware of this, and the Ticketek Marketplace not working could be the reason behind the Ticketek Marketplace not working, as even global ticket sellers want to make sure their sites can handle the traffic when their systems have already crashed due to an influx of visitors.

What if your friend was able to log in but you are still facing Ticketek's Taylor Swift resale screen? There might be a few things you can do.

Ticketek Marketplace not working
Ticketek issued a statement saying that its systems are operating normally - Image courtesy of Ticketek 

Try using a VPN

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) can mask your IP address and location, which can sometimes help you bypass website blocks and restrictions. You may overcome the Ticketek Marketplace not working error by using a VPN.

Change your DNS

Your DNS (Domain Name System) is responsible for translating website addresses into IP addresses. Sometimes, changing your DNS can help you bypass website blocks.

Here are the steps on how to change your DNS:

  1. Find a public DNS server: There are many different public DNS servers available, such as Google Public DNS (8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4) and Cloudflare DNS (1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1)
  2. Change your DNS settings: The steps for changing your DNS settings will vary depending on your operating system and device. However, the general process is to open your network settings and find the DNS settings. Then, enter the addresses of the public DNS servers you want to use
  3. Try accessing the website: Once you've changed your DNS settings, try accessing the Ticketek website again

Unfortunately, there is no other solution for the Ticketek Marketplace not working error. If you think you are the only one experiencing the problem, you can contact Ticketek support here.

