The wait is finally over and Spotify Wrapped 2023 is here, offering a personalized recap of your listening habits over the past year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year's Wrapped introduces new features, including a section called "Me in 2023" that reveals your listening style and a section called "Sound Town" that matches you to a city based on your listening habits.

Spotify will also be hosting a live event in London on December 6th to celebrate Spotify Wrapped 2023. The event will feature performances from some of the most popular artists of the year, as well as interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

How to get your Spotify Wrapped 2023?

Here's how to see your Spotify Wrapped 2023:

Open the Spotify app on your mobile device, if you don't have it download it via the links below Spotify for Android

Spotify for iOS If you don't see a banner prompting you to view your Wrapped, go to https://www.spotify.com/us/wrapped/ on your mobile web browser and let it redirect you to the Spotify app The Wrapped Story will walk you through your genre, song, and artist listening patterns Each slide of the Wrapped Story has a "Share" button at the bottom Click that button to save each individual slide to your camera roll or post it on social media

At the end of your Wrapped Story, there will be a second opportunity to save and change the color scheme of your Top Artists summary.

What's new on Spotify Wrapped 2023?

Me in 2023 : This section reveals which one of the 12 listening styles best describes the way you listen on Spotify

: This section reveals which one of the 12 listening styles best describes the way you listen on Spotify Sound Town : This section matches you to a city based on your listening and shared artist affinity

: This section matches you to a city based on your listening and shared artist affinity AI DJ : The DJ at your pockets guides listeners through their personalized Spotify Wrapped 2023, serving up a mix based on your taste and sharing commentary about some of your favorite artists, genres, songs, and more

: The DJ at your pockets guides listeners through their personalized Spotify Wrapped 2023, serving up a mix based on your taste and sharing commentary about some of your favorite artists, genres, songs, and more Personalized messages from artists: Some of the most popular musicians of 2023 have recorded messages that will be played if they feature as one of your top artists

How does Spotify Wrapped collect its data and can you change it?

Spotify has not announced the exact timeframe for data collection this year, but it is believed to be sometime in mid-to-late November.

And sadly, you cannot modify your Spotify Wrapped results. However, you can opt-out of excluding a song or artist from your listening data. To do this, click the ellipses next to a song and select "exclude from your taste profile".

People love these tunes

For this year's Wrapped, Spotify also released a list of the artists we like to listen to the most, just like in previous years. They are as follows:

Most-streamed artists globally

Taylor Swift Bad Bunny The Weeknd Drake Peso Pluma Feid Travis Scott SZA Karol G Lana Del Rey

And of course, Spotify once again honored Taylor Swift with the following video.

Most-streamed songs globally

‘Flowers’ –Miley Cyrus ‘Kill Bill’ – SZA ‘As It Was’ – Harry Styles ‘Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.)’ – Jung Kook, Latto ‘Ella Baila Sola’ – Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma ‘Cruel Summer’ – Taylor Swift ‘Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)’ – Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage ‘Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)’ –Rema, Selena Gomez ‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ – Bizarrap, Shakira ‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ – Bad Bunny ‘Midnights’ –Taylor Swift ‘SOS’ – SZA ‘Starboy’ – The Weeknd ‘MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO’ – KAROL G ‘One Thing At A Time’ – Morgan Wallen ‘Lover’ – Taylor Swift ‘HEROES & VILLAINS’ – Metro Boomin9. ‘GÉNESIS’ – Peso Pluma ‘GÉNESIS’ – Peso Pluma ‘Harry’s House’ by Harry Styles

Top podcasts globally

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Huberman Lab Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain On Purpose with Jay Shetty Crime Junkie This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von Serial Killers The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett TED Talks Daily

Advertisement