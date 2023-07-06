You won't be able to pay for your Spotify with App Store payment soon

Emre Çitak
Jul 6, 2023
Spotify is a popular music streaming service that has over 180 million subscribers worldwide. The company recently announced that it will be removing the App Store payment option for legacy subscribers.

This means that legacy subscribers will no longer be able to pay for their Spotify subscriptions through the App Store.

Why is Spotify removing App Store payment option?

Spotify is removing the App Store payment option because Apple takes a 30% cut of all payments made through the App Store.

Spotify has argued that this is unfair and anti-competitive, and that it makes it more difficult for Spotify to compete with Apple Music.

Spotify App Store payment changes will take effect on August 1, 2023

When will it occur?

Spotify is removing the App Store payment option for legacy subscribers on August 1, 2023. This means that legacy subscribers will need to switch to paying for their subscriptions directly through Spotify before that date.

To ensure that you do not lose access to your Spotify account, make sure to switch to paying for your subscription through the official Spotify website before August 1, 2023. You can do this by creating a Spotify account and paying with a credit card, debit card, or PayPal account.

If you have any questions about the change, you can contact Spotify customer support.

How to pay for Spotify subscription

Legacy subscribers who want to continue using Spotify will need to pay for their subscriptions directly through Spotify. They can do this by creating a Spotify account and paying with a credit card, debit card, or PayPal account.

Spotify's decision to remove the App Store payment option is a sign of the company's frustration with Apple's policies. Spotify has argued that Apple's policies make it difficult for Spotify to compete with Apple Music.

It remains to be seen how the change will impact Spotify's business. However, it is clear that Spotify is committed to fighting for a more fair and competitive environment for music streaming.

