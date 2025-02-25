1,000 Artists Release Silent Album to Protest UK Copyright Changes Favoring AI

A coalition of over 1,000 artists, including major figures like Kate Bush, Damon Albarn, Annie Lennox, and Hans Zimmer, have released a silent album titled "Is This What We Want?" to protest upcoming UK copyright reforms that could benefit artificial intelligence (AI) companies at the expense of musicians. The album, which features 12 tracks of empty studio and performance space recordings, symbolizes the potential erasure of human creativity if AI is allowed unrestricted access to copyrighted works without proper licensing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest comes in response to proposed UK legislation that would force artists to proactively opt out if they don’t want their work used for AI training. Critics argue this system effectively grants AI developers broad access to copyrighted content by default, leaving artists with no clear way to track or prevent unauthorized usage. Ed Newton-Rex, a former AI music entrepreneur turned activist, is leading the charge against this proposal, arguing that the opt-out model overwhelmingly favors AI firms while undermining creators' rights.

The album’s track titles collectively form a direct message to lawmakers: “The British government must not legalize music theft to benefit AI companies.” The project, coordinated by Newton-Rex and supported by the Make It Fair campaign, aims to highlight the dangers of unrestricted AI training on copyrighted material. Revenue from streams and donations will be directed to Help Musicians, a charity that supports artists facing financial and legal difficulties.

Newton-Rex’s involvement in the debate carries additional weight given his background. A classically trained composer, he founded Jukedeck, an AI-powered music composition tool, which was acquired by TikTok in 2019. After working with AI at companies like Snap and Stability AI, he has now pivoted toward advocating for responsible AI development that respects artists' rights. In recent months, he launched a petition against AI training without licensing, which has gathered over 47,000 signatures from musicians, writers, and other creatives.

The UK is not the only country facing these tensions. In the United States, similar disputes over AI training datasets have led to lawsuits from artists, writers, and filmmakers against major AI companies. The outcome of these legal and legislative battles could set a global precedent for how AI interacts with creative industries.

Some artists, frustrated by the UK government’s stance, are already considering alternative markets. Composer Thomas Hewitt Jones, who contributed to the album, has suggested moving his music distribution to Switzerland, where copyright protections are stricter. Others warn that if AI continues to exploit unlicensed content, musicians may stop sharing their work online altogether, leading to a cultural shift that could stifle new creative output.

The silent album will be widely available on streaming platforms starting Tuesday, with artists urging fans to listen and donate to support their cause.

Advertisement