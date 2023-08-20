Meta's new Threads features aim to keep the app alive

Despite an impressive launch, Meta's newest social media platform, Threads, is losing daily users and engagement. To keep the application alive, Meta is working to add new Threads features that will hopefully increase user engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite facing skepticism, the Threads app team is committed to enhancing its functionality and user experience. New developments on the horizon include the introduction of voice posts, a desktop application, potential hashtag support, and more.

One of the notable upcoming features is voice notes, allowing users to attach audio clips to their posts alongside images and videos. While this might seem insignificant to some, it holds great value in regions with diverse languages and varying literacy levels. In countries like India, where numerous languages are spoken but not everyone is fluent in writing, voice notes can enable more accessible and practical communication, potentially expanding the app's adoption.

New Threads features include a desktop app

Moreover, a desktop version of Threads is in the works, according to both Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri. While there are still some bugs to iron out, this development could facilitate increased engagement among journalists, publishers, and users who prefer to have Threads as a part of their daily workflow.

Recent improvements also include a "Reposts" tab on user profiles, providing a comprehensive view of shared content. Additionally, reposts will appear in users' "Following" feeds, similar to retweets, potentially boosting their reach and impact.

On the topic of hashtag support, there's a leaning toward incorporating hashtags into general text searches rather than having dedicated clickable tags. This approach raises questions about user preferences and ease of navigation.

Is the Threads' hype over?

The number of active users has significantly decreased after an outstanding start that saw over 100 million sign-ups within the first five days of its introduction on July 5. According to reports, there were 23.6 million daily active users on July 14 compared to 49 million on July 7.

Although the dip in user involvement has caused some anxiety, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, is nevertheless upbeat about the future of Threads and attributes the decline to typical oscillations in user behavior.

Advertisement