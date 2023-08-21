Threads web version might launch sooner than expected
Meta's X competitor, Threads, made an impressive launch on mobile devices, and it is now time to expand the span. The Threads web version was already in the works, and according to recent reports, Meta might launch it sooner than expected.
Threads caught huge success when it was first launched, reaching millions of users in a short amount of time. However, the trend didn't last that long, and now the app faces a descending graphic in terms of user engagement.
In order to get back to its initial success, the team has been working on the Threads web version for a while now, and according to The Wall Street Journal, it will be out earlier this week. But according to WSJ's sources, the feature's "launch plans aren't final and could change." Mosseri wrote on Threads the previous week that Meta has been testing "an early version internally for a week or two," but that it still "needs some work" before being made widely available.
Post by @mosseriView on Threads
Can the Threads web version save the application?
Earlier this month, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, stated that the company is working on integrating the functionality along with improved search and that it would be ready in "the next few weeks."
Threads need something new to increase user engagement again, and lacking a web version is surely an obstacle ahead of Meta's way to glory. Social media platforms are mostly used on mobile devices, but a big audience is sitting in front of their desktop PCs or laptops. It might not be what Threads only need to compete with X again, but it is surely a great improvement for the company's
Threads debuted as a very basic Twitter clone only a month and a half ago. It immediately surpassed the 100 million user mark and populated with businesses and celebrities, but it lacked a number of essential features, which the firm has been gradually developing.
Meta's new Threads features aim to keep the app alive
The fact that the business just included a follow feed and the option to confirm a link with your Mastodon profile suggests that Meta is at least somewhat serious about integrating with the decentralized social network protocol Activity Pub.Advertisement
Comments
Uhh, this has already been possible – I am not sure how but remember my brother telling me about it. I’m not a whatsapp user so not sure of the specifics, but something about sending the image as a file and somehow bypassing the default compression settings that are applied to inbound photos.
He has also used this to share movies to whatsapp groups, and files 1Gb+.
Like I said, I never used whatsapp, but I know 100% this isn’t a “brand new feature”, my brother literally showed me him doing it, like… 5 months ago?
Martin, what happened to those: 12 Comments (https://www.ghacks.net/chatgpt-gets-schooled-by-princeton-university/#comments). Is there a specific justifiable reason why they were deleted?
Hmm, it looks like the gHacks website database is faulty, and not populating threads with their relevant cosponsoring posts.
The page on ghacks this is on represents the best of why it has become so worthless, fill of click-bait junk that it’s about to be deleted from my ‘daily reads’.
It’s really like “Press Release as re-written by some d*ck for clicks…poorly.” And the subjects are laughable. Can’t wait for “How to search for files on Windows”.
> The page on ghacks this is on represents the best of why it has become so worthless, fill of click-bait junk…
Sadly, I have to agree.
Only Martin and Ashwin are worth subscribing to.
Especially Emre Çitak and Shaun are the worst ones.
If ghacks.net intended “Clickbait”, it would mark the end of Ghacks Technology News.
Ghacks doesn’t need crappy clickbaits. Clearly separate articles from newer authors (perhaps AIs and external sales person or external advertising man) as just “Advertisements”!
We, the subscribers of Ghacks, urge Martin to make a decision.
because nevermore wants to “monetize” on every aspect of human life…
“Threads” is like the Walmart of Social Media.
How hard can it be to clone a twitter version of that as well? They’re slow.
Yes, why not mention how large the HD files can be?
Why, not mention what version of WhatsApp is needed?
These omissions make the article feel so bare. If not complete.
Sorry posted on the wrong page.
such a long article for such a simple matter. Worthless article ! waste of time