Threads web version might launch sooner than expected

Meta's X competitor, Threads, made an impressive launch on mobile devices, and it is now time to expand the span. The Threads web version was already in the works, and according to recent reports, Meta might launch it sooner than expected.

Threads caught huge success when it was first launched, reaching millions of users in a short amount of time. However, the trend didn't last that long, and now the app faces a descending graphic in terms of user engagement.

In order to get back to its initial success, the team has been working on the Threads web version for a while now, and according to The Wall Street Journal, it will be out earlier this week. But according to WSJ's sources, the feature's "launch plans aren't final and could change." Mosseri wrote on Threads the previous week that Meta has been testing "an early version internally for a week or two," but that it still "needs some work" before being made widely available.

 

Post by @mosseri
View on Threads

 

Can the Threads web version save the application?

Earlier this month, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, stated that the company is working on integrating the functionality along with improved search and that it would be ready in "the next few weeks."

Threads need something new to increase user engagement again, and lacking a web version is surely an obstacle ahead of Meta's way to glory. Social media platforms are mostly used on mobile devices, but a big audience is sitting in front of their desktop PCs or laptops. It might not be what Threads only need to compete with X again, but it is surely a great improvement for the company's

Threads web version
Threads web version

Threads debuted as a very basic Twitter clone only a month and a half ago. It immediately surpassed the 100 million user mark and populated with businesses and celebrities, but it lacked a number of essential features, which the firm has been gradually developing.

Meta's new Threads features aim to keep the app alive

The fact that the business just included a follow feed and the option to confirm a link with your Mastodon profile suggests that Meta is at least somewhat serious about integrating with the decentralized social network protocol Activity Pub.

