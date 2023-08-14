Are the latest GTA 6 facial recognition rumors legit?

Rumors say that there will be a facial recognition system to buy Rockstar's upcoming title, GTA 6. However, there are official statements given by ESRB that the system doesn't scan faces hence the GTA 6 facial recognition system is not legit.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the latest rumors, there is a possibility that Rockstar Games will use a facial recognition system to prevent under-aged players from obtaining the game. Even though the possibility is still there, Rockstar could implement a system requiring an extra age verification step. However, it is not going to be the GTA 6 facial recognition system that everyone has been talking about.

What is the GTA 6 facial recognition system?

Rumors say that the GTA 6 recognition system will scan players' faces to see if they are old enough to buy the game. However, the real story came to light after a spokesperson's statement to media outlets. The technology does not scan players' faces or determine whether the player meets the age restrictions of GTA 6.

The spokesperson said, "It only uses images to determine the subject's age in order to ensure compliance with COPPA privacy requirements."

It appears that the ESRB is not employing cutting-edge technologies to stop kids from purchasing explicit games. The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, is the reason they're doing it. It follows that organizations intending to gather or share information from children must obtain permission from their parents.

GTA 6 leak info: Gameplay video and release date

Due largely to the ESRB's new age verification scan, several early reports and videos claimed that youngsters couldn't play Grand Theft Auto 6. The ESRB primarily assesses US, Canada, and Mexico video games. For instance, other nations would have various agencies. This indicates that most people throughout the world would not be affected by the "facial recognition" technology developed by the ESRB.

Therefore, even if the early claims were genuine, one shouldn't anticipate that youngsters would suddenly be prohibited from playing GTA 6 Online once it is launched.

What is ESRB?

The Privacy-Protective Facial Age Estimation, a "verifiable parental consent mechanism" that would allow users to use selfies to demonstrate that they are indeed adults who are legally authorized to give parental permission to their children, has recently been requested by the ESRB with the FTC.

It seemed like a bad idea to gamers. Still, the ESRB said in a statement provided to PC Gamer that the system is not actually using face recognition at all and is instead "highly privacy protective."

Advertisement