Are the latest GTA 6 facial recognition rumors legit?

Onur Demirkol
Aug 14, 2023
Games
|
0

Rumors say that there will be a facial recognition system to buy Rockstar's upcoming title, GTA 6. However, there are official statements given by ESRB that the system doesn't scan faces hence the GTA 6 facial recognition system is not legit.

According to the latest rumors, there is a possibility that Rockstar Games will use a facial recognition system to prevent under-aged players from obtaining the game. Even though the possibility is still there, Rockstar could implement a system requiring an extra age verification step. However, it is not going to be the GTA 6 facial recognition system that everyone has been talking about.

GTA 6 facial recognition
GTA 6 facial recognition

What is the GTA 6 facial recognition system?

Rumors say that the GTA 6 recognition system will scan players' faces to see if they are old enough to buy the game. However, the real story came to light after a spokesperson's statement to media outlets. The technology does not scan players' faces or determine whether the player meets the age restrictions of GTA 6.

The spokesperson said, "It only uses images to determine the subject's age in order to ensure compliance with COPPA privacy requirements."

It appears that the ESRB is not employing cutting-edge technologies to stop kids from purchasing explicit games. The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, is the reason they're doing it. It follows that organizations intending to gather or share information from children must obtain permission from their parents.

GTA 6 leak info: Gameplay video and release date

Due largely to the ESRB's new age verification scan, several early reports and videos claimed that youngsters couldn't play Grand Theft Auto 6. The ESRB primarily assesses US, Canada, and Mexico video games. For instance, other nations would have various agencies. This indicates that most people throughout the world would not be affected by the "facial recognition" technology developed by the ESRB.

Therefore, even if the early claims were genuine, one shouldn't anticipate that youngsters would suddenly be prohibited from playing GTA 6 Online once it is launched.

GTA 6 facial recognition
The famous "E" logo that gamers are familiar with

What is ESRB?

The Privacy-Protective Facial Age Estimation, a "verifiable parental consent mechanism" that would allow users to use selfies to demonstrate that they are indeed adults who are legally authorized to give parental permission to their children, has recently been requested by the ESRB with the FTC.

It seemed like a bad idea to gamers. Still, the ESRB said in a statement provided to PC Gamer that the system is not actually using face recognition at all and is instead "highly privacy protective."

Advertisement

Related content

Diablo 4 dev video

Diablo 4 dev video drives gamers crazy
EA Sports FC 24 beta code not working

Why is EA Sports FC 24 beta code not working
How to get EA FC 24 closed beta codes

How to get EA FC 24 closed beta codes
baldur's gate 3 update, bg3 patch notes

Baldur's Gate 3 update: Here are BG3 patch notes
baldurs gate 3 players bg3 player count

BG3 player count: Baldur's Gate 3 players take the game to the top
Fortnite Placeholder quest

How to finish the Fortnite Placeholder quest

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved