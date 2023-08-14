Diablo 4 dev video drives gamers crazy

Aug 14, 2023
A recently unveiled video featuring the developers of Diablo 4 playing their own game has ignited a wave of criticism within the gaming community. The gameplay showcase has left fans bewildered and vocal about the apparent lack of skill demonstrated by the developers during the gameplay session.

Diablo 4's development team has been actively engaging with the gaming community, aiming to foster a strong connection and demonstrate their receptiveness to feedback. Their developer chats have been positively received in the past, allowing players to have faith that issues could be resolved, as seen with the improvements in Diablo 4 Season 1.

However, a recent video featuring some of the developers playing the game themselves has sparked a major upheaval in the community. The discrepancy between the developers' skill level and the expectations of seasoned players has fueled a strong reaction.

See the Diablo 4 dev video by the official Diablo Youtube channel below.

The Diablo 4 dev video ignited criticisms

The creation of a video game involves a diverse range of talents, from artists and writers to UI and sound designers. While not every developer is expected to excel at playing video games, footage of two designers tackling Diablo 4's dungeons has prompted players to question the proficiency of those shaping the game's gameplay mechanics.

The community's discontent has materialized on platforms like YouTube, where the video showcasing the developers' gameplay has garnered significant dislikes. Although the exact number might be uncertain due to changes in dislike visibility, the large number of dislikes (20k+) compared to likes (around 600) reflects the extent of the negative response.

Read alsoFixed: Diablo 4 season 1 renown not carrying over.

Comments on the video and a Reddit post have expressed scathing critiques. Some have drawn connections between the video and broader perceptions of Blizzard's challenges. Others have pointed out specific moments that seemed to demonstrate a lack of understanding of basic game mechanics, leading to frustration among viewers.

Devs play the game
by u/MacRaguel in diablo4

Blizzard's response

As of now, Blizzard has not officially addressed the community backlash stemming from the Diablo 4 dev video. The incident raises questions about the role of the PR department in coordinating such content and the balance between showcasing authenticity and skill in promotional materials.

Featured image credit: Blizzard Entertainment

  Anonymous said on August 14, 2023 at 12:27 pm
    Bunch of no lifers. Who cares?

