Fixed: Diablo 4 season 1 renown not carrying over

Emre Çitak
Jul 22, 2023
Updated • Jul 21, 2023
Diablo 4 is a highly anticipated action RPG that is set to release later this year. One of the new features in Diablo 4 is Renown, a system that rewards players for completing various activities. Renown can be used to unlock new skills, talents, and other rewards.

However, some players have reported that their Diablo 4 season 1 renown not carrying over.

This is a significant issue, as it means that players will have to start from scratch in order to earn Renown in the new season.

Diablo 4 season 1 renown not carrying over error causing players to redo their entire progress

What to do if your Diablo 4 season 1 renown not carrying over?

If you are experiencing this issue of Diablo 4 season 1 renown not carrying over, unfortunately, there is no statement from Blizzard yet. But some Reddit users seem to have found a "partial" solution.

Reddit user u/hennyis1 found the following solution for the Diablo 4 season 1 renown not carrying over error:

To advance in S1 renown, make sure to first log in with your eternal realm character. This action will synchronize the renown progress for your new character, including Altars or Lilith, waypoints, and areas discovered on the map.

If you create a fresh seasonal character without logging in with your eternal realm character and transferring the progress, none of the previous achievements will carry over.

However, users said that this method only works for the Altars of Lilith and previously discovered areas.

To see the other part of the discussions, see u/hennyis1's post below.

PSA: For S1 renown progress, remember to log into your eternal realm character FIRST
by u/hennyis1 in diablo4

Why is Diablo 4 season 1 renown not carrying over?

There is no official statement from Blizzard on why Diablo 4 Season 1 Renown is not carrying over.

However, there are a few possible explanations:

  1. It may be a bug that will be fixed in a future patch
  2. It may be a deliberate decision by Blizzard to make Season 1 a fresh start for all players

But another Reddit user u/af_temp explained why is Diablo 4 season 1 renown not carrying over this way and it made a lot of sense to us:

''The only carry over is the discovered areas and the altars. You get the corresponding renown that goes with the number of altars and locations discovered. Since the completed dungeons, side quests, strongholds etc are not carried over, you don’t get the renown from that. It works out to 2 levels of renown because of the credit for the altars and locations if you completed all of them.

People seem to think it’s the renown that should have carried over, but it’s only those specific items multiples by the renown you get for finding one which gets you that amount of renown immediately''.

Collecting Altars of Lilith was quite a hassle, and if u/af_temp's description is correct, users can at least avoid it with u/hennyis1's method, if not get their renown back.

We hope that there will be a way to transfer our renown when an official announcement is made in the future, but in any case, don't miss Diablo 4's Cow level in the new season.

  1. James said on July 22, 2023 at 11:49 am
    “Diablo 4 is a highly anticipated action RPG that is set to release later this year”

    It’s been out since June 5.

