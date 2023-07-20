How to get Silver Leaves in Destiny 2

How to get Silver Leaves in Destiny 2
Emre Çitak
Jul 20, 2023
Games
|
0

How to get Silver Leaves in Destiny 2 is a question that every fan of the game should know the answer to, because the things you can buy with this new currency are OP!

Silver Leaves are a new currency in Destiny 2 that is used to upgrade the Solstice of Heroes armor. You can get Silver Leaves by completing activities throughout the game.

Before we tell you how to do this, let's talk a little bit about the event.

The Solstice of Heroes is an annual event in Destiny 2 that celebrates the Guardians’ victory over the Darkness. The event is a time for Guardians to come together and show their strength and resilience. During the event, players can earn special armor sets, weapons, and other rewards.

The Solstice of Heroes armor sets are some of the most unique and powerful armor sets in the game. The armor sets are upgraded through a series of challenges, and each challenge rewards players with a new cosmetic effect for the armor. The final challenge in the Solstice of Heroes armor upgrade process rewards players with a glow that illuminates the armor.

Solstice of Heroes is an annual event in Destiny 2 that celebrates the Guardians’ victory - Image courtesy of Bungie

There are a few different ways to get Silver Leaves in Destiny 2. You can earn Silver Leaves by completing activities that are part of the Solstice of Heroes event, completing Solstice challenges, and completing bounties from Destiny 2 vendors.

Activities

You can earn Silver Leaves by completing Strikes, Crucible matches, Public events, and Gambit matches. You will earn more Silver Leaves if you complete these activities on a higher difficulty setting.

Read alsoSteam client update brings in-game Notes app, redesigned overlay and more.

Challenges

Solstice challenges are a series of objectives that you can complete to earn bonus Silver Leaves. Some of the challenges include defeating enemies with specific weapons, completing certain activities, and collecting Lost Sectors.

Bounties

You can also get Silver Leaves by completing bounties from the Destiny 2 vendors. These bounties will reward you with Silver Leaves, as well as other items, such as Glimmer, Legendary Shards, and Enhancement Cores.

There are multiple ways to answer how to get Silver Leaves in Destiny 2 - Image courtesy of Bungie

What can you do with Silver Leaves?

You can use Silver Leaves to upgrade the Solstice of Heroes armor. Upgrading your armor will increase its stats and unlock new cosmetic effects.

You can also use Silver Leaves to purchase items from Eververse, but please remember that:

  • The maximum amount of Silver Leaves you can hold is 100
  • Silver Leaves are not shared between characters
  • Silver Leaves are not used for anything else in the game

So what are you waiting for? Get Destiny 2 now using this link. And the best part? It's completely free!

