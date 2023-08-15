GTA 6 Police Chase footage leaked online

Footage from the GTA 6 Police Chase in an alpha build resurfaced online, shedding light on what fans might expect from the upcoming Rockstar Games title. Last year, eager fans stumbled upon an extensive cache of early game footage, but Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, quickly intervened, causing many to miss out on this exclusive sneak peek. Fast forward to today, and remnants of this footage are making their rounds again, despite the best efforts of Take-Two Interactive. Notably, parts of this footage showcase an intense police chase.

Is the leaked GTA 6 Police Chase footage real?

However, readers should approach this footage with caution. It hails from an initial development phase, potentially several years old, making it an imperfect representation of the final product. While the footage remains accessible at the time of this write-up, its online status might change at any given moment.

This tantalizing footage offers more than just a police chase. It introduces one of the two main characters in the game – the female protagonist. Those in the loop will recognize that GTA 6 promises to feature two main characters, drawing inspiration from the notorious crime pair, Bonnie and Clyde.

While it's tempting to take this leak as gospel, it's essential to remember its origin – an early build. The police chase, thrilling as it is, might merely serve as a testing phase or lay the groundwork for an intricate in-game mission.

As anticipation mounts, the buzz suggests a GTA 6 release between 2024 and 2025, available on platforms like PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Rumor mills are also abuzz with the prospect of an official reveal this fall. But for now, this elusive footage remains our only window into the much-awaited game.

