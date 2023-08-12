Why is EA Sports FC 24 beta code not working

Multiple players are reporting that the EA Sports FC 24 beta code not working properly. Players are faced with issues such as receiving codes for the wrong platform and game altogether.

This has led to frustration and confusion, especially for those who were eagerly awaiting the chance to try out the upcoming game.

Why is your EA Sports FC 24 beta code not working?

Many players have found that their EA Sports FC 24 beta codes are not working, causing a flood of complaints on forums and social media platforms.

These issues have not only discouraged the players but also made it difficult for EA's support teams to address the problems swiftly.

Did anyone order a golf game?

A bizarre glitch has been reported where players received codes for a different game altogether. An instance cited is a player who received a code for ''PGA TOUR ROAD TO THE MASTERS'' instead of EA Sports FC 24, resulting in unexpected virtual rounds of golf.

Adding to the frustration, console players have also reported receiving codes designated for a different platform altogether. This mismatch has seemingly led to dissatisfaction among the gaming community.

Developers' response

Though it's been alleged by affected players that EA is aware of these code-related issues, there has been no official response from the developers.

However, as of August 11, 2023, the support team has acknowledged the problem with the EA Sports FC Closed Beta and announced that a fix is underway.

