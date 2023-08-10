The game that football fans have been waiting for is at the door and there is only one question on everyone's mind: how to get EA FC 24 closed beta codes.

EA FC 24 is a newly announced football video game developed by Electronic Arts (EA), specifically by EA Vancouver and EA Romania, and published by EA Sports. It serves as the inaugural installment in the EA Sports FC series, launching worldwide on September 29, 2023, for platforms including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

But if you want to experience it before every player, you need to get EA FC 24 closed beta code somehow. But before we explain how, check out the game's official trailer from EA SPORTS FC Youtube channel below.

How to get EA FC 24 closed beta codes

The closed beta codes for EA FC 24 are sent via email to eligible players, and not everyone who signs up will be selected.

Here's how to get EA FC 24 closed beta codes:

Sign up for Community Playtesting on the EA website Meet the requirements: You must be at least 18 years old, use a PlayStation or Xbox console from the UK or North America, have an active PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription, have an internet connection, have accepted the User and FC 24 Beta Agreement, and played FIFA 23 regularly Update your contact preferences: Head to the EA website and log in to your account, then go to 'Email Preferences' and make sure FIFA titles are selected. Then select the ''Electronic Arts Playtesting'' tab and click ''Join EA playtesting'' Check your inbox regularly: The codes are sent out randomly among eligible players, so keep an eye on your inbox and spam folders

Unfortunately, there is no way to guarantee receiving an EA FC 24 beta code, even if you meet the criteria. The codes will be distributed in two batches: the first in the second week of August and the second two weeks later, and will typically be available for preload 24 hours before the opening date.

Note: Beta codes cannot be transferred to others.

What modes will be available in EA FC 24 closed beta?

The closed beta will come with a random selection from various modes, including:

Ultimate Team

Career Mode

Pro Clubs

Kick-Off

Online Seasons

All game modes will be released for everyone from August 23.

Read also: EA FC 24 Mobile Beta: How to get testing codes.

An important note

The file you have to download is 39 to 42 GB, and no progress made on the FC 24 Beta carries over to the final game. The beta is only available in English, which is one of the reasons why only players from countries where English is the native language are invited.

