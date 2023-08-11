Meet your friends at their unfiltered best with Snapchat After Dark

Snapchat is stepping ahead of the curve with its new offering: Snapchat After Dark. Introduced initially at the Snap Partner Summit in April, the feature was finally launched to connect users in a more interactive and engaging way after 8 pm.

Snapchat After Dark aims to cater to users' needs for personalized and less-polished content sharing, especially among the youth, to enhance the sense of connectivity and shared experiences

What is Snapchat After Dark?

Snapchat After Dark is an innovative element that allows Snapchat users to post exclusive content for their friends after 8 pm, accessible only to those who have also posted on their Stories.

It appears as a separate Snap Story, comprising a collection of Snaps from friends overnight, forming an interactive highlight reel of the previous night's activities. It's designed to boost engagement among younger users and create a more in-the-moment, active sharing experience, building stronger relationships through shared experiences.

This feature can act as a personalized picture board from nightclubs and bars, showing all the exciting things users did during the night.

How to use Snapchat After Dark

Snapchat After Dark functions as a separate Snap Story, collecting Snaps from friends overnight, and forming an interactive and lively collage of the previous night's activities. It is accessible only to those who have also participated by posting on their Stories.

The morning after posting, users can check the Snaps that their friends have shared, provided they've reciprocated by sharing one back. This encourages interaction and bonding, enhancing the sense of community among friends.

To post on Snapchat After Dark, all you have to do is to post a snap in the "After Dark" category, and simply create and post exclusive content on your Stories after 8 pm.

This content will be part of the ‘'After Dark’' Story and accessible only to friends who have also posted on their Stories.

