NVIDIA releases firmware update for older graphics card to support DisplayPort 1.3 and 1.4

NVIDIA has released a NVIDIA Graphics Firmware Update Tool for DisplayPort 1.3 and 1.4 Displays update this week that improves DisplayPort 1.3 and DisplayPort 1.4 support on certain older video cards.

The last version of the software was released in 2018 and the new version is designed specifically for older graphics cards on Windows devices. NVIDIA has updated only the 64-bit version of the tool, the 32-bit version remains on version 1.0 released in 2018.

Windows PC users who try to connect a monitor to systems with older NVIDIA cards may run into issues when doing so. This ranges from blank screens until the system has booted entirely to hangs and other failures during the boot process.

Tip: check out the third-party NVIDIA Power Management tool to gain better control over a card's power management. It may also help troubleshoot crashes or hangs.

The graphics cards may not fully support DisplayPort 1.3 or 1.4 and require an update to support the latest features.

NVIDIA notes: "Without the update, systems that are connected to a DisplayPort 1.3 / 1.4 monitor could experience blank screens on boot until the OS loads, or could experience a hang on boot."

The NVIDIA Graphics Firmware Update Tool for DisplayPort 1.3 and 1.4 Displays 1.1 is only available for 64-bit versions of Microsoft's Windows operating system. NVIDIA lists the 64-bit versions of Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 and Windows 11 as compatible. The last version of the tool did not support Windows 10 or 11 officially.

The video cards need the driver release 370 or later as well.

NVIDIA lists the following graphics adapters as compatible:

NVIDIA TITAN Series: TITAN X (Maxwell), TITAN X (Pascal), TITAN XP

GeForce 10 Series: GeForce GT 1030, GeForce GTX 1050, GTX 1050Ti, GTX 1060, GTX 1070, GTX 1070Ti, GTX 1080, GTX 1080Ti

GeForce 900 Series: GeForce GTX 950, GTX 950Ti, GTX 960, GTX 970, GTX 980, GTX 980Ti

GeForce 700 Series: GeForce GTX 745, GTX 750, GTX 750Ti

Quadro Series: Quadro Maxwell and Pascal products may be impacted. For support and additional details, contact OEM/Channel partner.

The application checks if the firmware needs updating. If that is the case, it will install the firmware update to improve compatibility with DisplayPort 1.3 and 1.4.

NVIDIA suggests the following workarounds if the PC is not booting or showing black screens when connected to DisplayPort 1.3 or DisplayPort 1.4 monitors prior to upgrading the firmware:

Switch to booting using HDMI or DVI. Connect a different monitor. Switch the boot mode in BIOS from UEFI to Legacy, or vice versa. Boot using a secondary graphics card or an integrated graphics card.

Not all options may be available to all users.

