YouTube takes cues from Netflix, trials premium-user feature

Onur Demirkol
Jul 7, 2023
Youtube
Users can lock their displays on YouTube to prevent unintentionally pressing a button and interfering with the video. This new function is presently being tested. The purpose of the function is to prevent mistakenly stopping and skipping the movie, which can be frustrating. YouTube made the experiment public on its YouTube Experiments page,

On Android and iOS devices, a few Premium subscribers get access to the new lock screen functionality. Subscribers to YouTube Premium can check their home page to see if they have gotten the invitation. Users have till July 30 to test out the functionality.

This indicates that when the screen is locked, the only option available will be the unlock icon, which may be chosen to unlock all controls. All of the screen controls, including play/pause, forward, and others, will be locked. Here is what Google said about it:

Avoid accidental taps with Lock Screen. Available until July 30

Lock Screen disables touch input while watching a video so the accidental taps do not pause, skip, or disrupt the video.

How to use:

While watching a video in full screen mode tap the gear icon in the top left corner of the screen and select Lock Screen.

Note: available on Android and iOS only.

youtube netflix
Netflix

Netflix already uses the feature

The latest experiment from YouTube is comparable to a feature that Netflix introduced in 2020. Screen lock was added to the Netflix mobile app, allowing users to hit a lock symbol at the bottom of the screen to hide icons like play and pause. This feature helps users avoid accidentally pausing playback or turning on subtitles.

Related: How to fix YouTube app's something went wrong error

Test participants must be invited. On the YouTube home screen on the Android and iOS apps, if you are successful in getting it, you will get an invitation.

You can watch YouTube without ads and save your favorite videos for offline viewing with YouTube Premium. Right now, YouTube is giving away three months of YouTube Premium, which features ad-free viewing and free offline downloading.

Previous Post: «

