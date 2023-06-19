Windows 11 supports these AMD, Intel and Qualcomm Processors now

Windows 11 Moment 3
Martin Brinkmann
Jun 19, 2023
Updated • Jun 19, 2023
Windows 11 News
|
3

Microsoft has updated the list of supported AMD, Qualcomm and Intel processors for the Windows 11 operating system. It has added dozens of recently released processors to the list, and removed at least one processor, the Intel Core i3-L13G4, from the list of supported Intel processors.

The company changed the system requirements when it launched the Windows operating system and published lists of supported processors. These lists help manufacturers, PC builders, system administrators and other users find out if their current or future devices support the operating system.

Millions of devices that run Windows 10 or earlier versions of Windows can't be upgraded to Windows 11 directly because of the changed hardware requirements. There are ways around this, for instance by using the free tools Ventoy or Rufus, but Microsoft stated several times that it won't provide support for devices with unsupported hardware and that core services, such as Windows updates, may not work one day on these devices.

A modern processor is required to run Windows 11 according to Microsoft. Windows users may check if a PC are compatible with Windows 11 using official and third-party tools. The official tool displays the This PC doesn't currently meet all the system requirements for Windows 11 error when a system is not compatible.

Microsoft updated all three supported processor listings. Windows users who had hoped that Microsoft would have added older processors to the lists will be disappointed, as this is not the case.

Microsoft has added new processors to the list to indicate that these are also officially supported by the company's newest operating system.

Here are the links to the official support webpages:

A quick comparison between the updated listing and the original listing reveals that Microsoft has added CPUs to each of the listings.

The AMD listing has AMD's new 3D V-cache onboard chips listed now, including AM4 and AM5-based processors such as 7950X3D, 7900X3D or 5800X3D, Ryzen 3 4100, Ryzen 5 4500 or Ryzen 5 5600 CPUs.

New Intel chips include the Core i9-13900KS, i5-1334U or 13500HS, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips 8cx Gen 3 and Microsoft SQ3 are now also supported.

Windows users may open the list of supported processors to check if a particular chip is supported by the operating system. The check may also be useful before buying a PC that is running Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system. While some manufacturers may highlight Windows 11 upgrade capabilities, not all do.

Enthusiasts who build their own PCs may want to check the processor listings as well, especially if they do not plan to build a cutting edge PC with a current generation processor.

Windows 10 continues to be supported until October 2025. The operating system has the same requirements as systems that are a decade older. Rumor has it that Microsoft could release Windows 12 as early as 2024. This upcoming new version of Windows will match Windows 11's system requirements or be even stricter about them.

Now You: are your devices compatible with Windows 11? (via Neowin)

Summary
Windows 11 supports these AMD, Intel and Qualcomm Processors now
Article Name
Windows 11 supports these AMD, Intel and Qualcomm Processors now
Description
Microsoft has updated the list of supported AMD, Qualcomm and Intel processors for the Windows 11 operating system.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft: enabling KB5028407's security patch could break something, but we won't tell you what
microsoft outlook

Windows 11 says goodbye to two apps and joins them in the new Outlook for Windows
windows 11

Microsoft is removing some Folder Options in Windows 11
Teams Chat taskbar integration is being removed from Windows 11

Teams Chat taskbar integration is being removed from Windows 11
Windows 11 Moment 3

Windows 11 Moment 3: What's new?

Cortana's Windows chapter ends later this year

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. John G. said on June 19, 2023 at 2:13 pm
    Reply

    If this goes on, before the end of the year W11 will be installed even in the washing machines.

  2. Tachy said on June 19, 2023 at 4:12 pm
    Reply

    Nope, and that’s handy as it stops M$ from force feeding me 11.

    Hogwarts Legacy, The Last of Us Part 1 (PC), ect ect, run smoothly on high GFX settings though, and that’s what matters to me.

  3. iponymous said on June 19, 2023 at 6:51 pm
    Reply

    If enough people aren’t suckered by this – into ‘buying a new pc’, micro$oft will eventually add support for OUR(We-the-people) current computers. Let us stand up to and NOT be bullied by greedy corporations into spending our money unnecessarily.

    Yet another way WE can initiate change, Vote by not making this purchase.

    Once windows 10 expires and not enough people make the switch will come extended ‘security updates’. If the adoption to windows 11 computers continues to remain slow for yet another year we can at the very least expects the computer manufacturers to begin at some point discounting the same Win 11 computers, Dell, HP etc.

    Would be great if websites like Ghacks and free software such as Firefox and Chrome derivatives supported We-the-People with articles on how to keep windows 10 safe for years in order to aboid throwing our perfectly good computers into the recycle heap. Many already have done and continue to so beginning with windows 7.

    Maybe Chrome derivatives like Brave, Vivaldi and others can join forces for their own benefit to insure support continues for win10 based web browsers. This would earn a unique trust in the public eye.

    Take a stand. We DO NOT have to ACCEPT this. Let it begin now with news, software announcements and delaying purchases.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved