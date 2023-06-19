Windows 11 supports these AMD, Intel and Qualcomm Processors now

Microsoft has updated the list of supported AMD, Qualcomm and Intel processors for the Windows 11 operating system. It has added dozens of recently released processors to the list, and removed at least one processor, the Intel Core i3-L13G4, from the list of supported Intel processors.

The company changed the system requirements when it launched the Windows operating system and published lists of supported processors. These lists help manufacturers, PC builders, system administrators and other users find out if their current or future devices support the operating system.

Millions of devices that run Windows 10 or earlier versions of Windows can't be upgraded to Windows 11 directly because of the changed hardware requirements. There are ways around this, for instance by using the free tools Ventoy or Rufus, but Microsoft stated several times that it won't provide support for devices with unsupported hardware and that core services, such as Windows updates, may not work one day on these devices.

A modern processor is required to run Windows 11 according to Microsoft. Windows users may check if a PC are compatible with Windows 11 using official and third-party tools. The official tool displays the This PC doesn't currently meet all the system requirements for Windows 11 error when a system is not compatible.

Microsoft updated all three supported processor listings. Windows users who had hoped that Microsoft would have added older processors to the lists will be disappointed, as this is not the case.

Microsoft has added new processors to the list to indicate that these are also officially supported by the company's newest operating system.

Here are the links to the official support webpages:

A quick comparison between the updated listing and the original listing reveals that Microsoft has added CPUs to each of the listings.

The AMD listing has AMD's new 3D V-cache onboard chips listed now, including AM4 and AM5-based processors such as 7950X3D, 7900X3D or 5800X3D, Ryzen 3 4100, Ryzen 5 4500 or Ryzen 5 5600 CPUs.

New Intel chips include the Core i9-13900KS, i5-1334U or 13500HS, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips 8cx Gen 3 and Microsoft SQ3 are now also supported.

Windows users may open the list of supported processors to check if a particular chip is supported by the operating system. The check may also be useful before buying a PC that is running Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system. While some manufacturers may highlight Windows 11 upgrade capabilities, not all do.

Enthusiasts who build their own PCs may want to check the processor listings as well, especially if they do not plan to build a cutting edge PC with a current generation processor.

Windows 10 continues to be supported until October 2025. The operating system has the same requirements as systems that are a decade older. Rumor has it that Microsoft could release Windows 12 as early as 2024. This upcoming new version of Windows will match Windows 11's system requirements or be even stricter about them.

Now You: are your devices compatible with Windows 11? (via Neowin)

