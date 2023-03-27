Could these be some of Windows 12's system requirements?

Microsoft has not announced Windows 12 officially, but the company is expected to release a new version off Windows in the second half of 2024.

First rumors about Windows 12 came to light in early 2022. While Microsoft did not confirm any of these, publications like Deskmodder claimed that the information was coming from unnamed sources at Microsoft.

Some of the major changes were revealed back then, and while some made sense, others did not. The Microsoft Pluton requirement, for instance, would shut out the majority of PCs from upgrading to Windows 12; this would affect even more devices than the upgrade to Windows 11.

Another leak, this one in March 2023, suggested that Windows 12 could be released in the second half of 2024. The release date makes a lot of sense, considering that the currently dominating operating system, Windows 10, will run out of support in late 2025. Windows 12 would have a full year to mature.

Windows 12 system requirements

Regarding system requirements, it is more or less clear that Microsoft won't relax the system requirements of its Windows 12 operating system. While that would allow more Windows 10 devices to upgrade to the new operating system, it would at the same time sabotage Microsoft's reasoning for changing them for Windows 11.

Microsoft argued that the new system requirements would improve performance and security of Windows 11 devices, when compared to previous versions of the Windows operating system.

Our colleagues over at Deskmodder claim that they have received information about some of Windows 12's system requirements. According to them, Microsoft won't make its security chip Pluton a requirement for Windows 12; this makes a lot of sense, as it would limit upgrades significantly. First devices with Pluton shipped in early 2022.

Microsoft plans to keep the current TPM, Trusted Platform Module, requirements. The RAM requirements could increase to 8 gigabytes, which Deskmodder suggests could be because of Microsoft's Cloud PC service. Processor requirements won't change as well.

To sum it up:

CPU: stays the same.

RAM: may be increased to 8 gigabytes (from 4)

Pluton: optional

TPM: same as Windows 11.

Storage: not mentioned, Windows 11 requires 64 gigabytes at leasst.

If these requirements are correct, Microsoft would ensure that the majority of Windows 11 devices are compatible with Windows 12. RAM is the only major change, and most systems may have the capacities for RAM upgrades. For Windows 10 devices, the situation stays more or less the same.

Those incompatible with Windows 11 won't be compatible with Windows 12 either. It remains to be seen if Microsoft allows the Windows 11 installation requirement bypasses to work on Windows 12 as well, or if it will block those or make it more difficult for users to bypass them.

Microsoft has not confirmed any of this, and this should be filed under rumor for now.

Now You: what would you like to see in Windows 12?

