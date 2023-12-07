Windows in 2024: Microsoft working on AI-focused Windows release

Rumors about a new version of Windows that Microsoft plans to release in 2024 have been around for some time. A report by Windows Central suggests that Microsoft plans to launch an Ai-focused Windows in 2024 to the public.

Microsoft changed the release cycle of Windows significantly with the release of Windows 11. The company announced that it would go back to releasing new major versions of Windows every three years.

Windows would also receive a single feature update each year. It also introduced Moment updates, smaller feature drops that would add features to the operating system regularly throughout the year.

Windows Central reports that this system is changing again. Microsoft plans to keep releasing one feature update per year, but will use "Moment updates sparingly" only from now on. There will be a final Moment update in the first months of 2024, but users should not get their hopes up regarding future releases.

Microsoft will release a new major version of Windows in 2024. This new version is said to ship on a new platform, called Germanium, and will be released in the second half of the year. The new Windows version will be offered as an upgrade for existing PCs running Windows.

A look behind the curtain: AI everywhere

AI is the main focus in the next version of Windows according to the report. Some functionality may require or at least benefit from special NPU (neural processing unit) hardware.

The next version of Windows will ship with a new AI-powered Shell that is "enhanced with an 'advanced Copilot'" according to the report. This system works in the background to "enhance search, jumpstart projects or workflows, understand context" and more says Windows Central.

There will also be an improved history and timeline feature to "scroll back in time through all the apps and websites that Copilot has remembered". Search will support natural language.

Super Resolution, an AI feature to improve the quality of videos and games, will also be included according to the report. This feature uses NPU hardware. Other features include an improved Live Caption version that supports real-time translations of some languages.

Microsoft is also working on other features for its next Windows release, not all of them AI and some of them known already. Wallpapers will be enhanced with a parallax-like effect, there will be a Creator area in Start to highlight all of Microsoft's tools to create "things", and an improved power manager.

Microsoft has yet to decide on how it is going to brand the next version of Windows. The report claims that it may not be Windows 12, as a new release would fragment the Windows user base further. This new release could ship as a feature update for Windows 11, but this wouldn't take the major new release justice either.

Closing Words

To sum it up: 2024 will see the release of a new major version of Windows that is focused on integrating AI deeper into the operating system. The new version will be available as an upgrade for Windows 11 systems at the very least and it will benefit from NPU chips, but doesn't seem to require them.

Microsoft will release test builds to the public in 2024. These will give us a better understanding of the new system. How useful are the new features? What about privacy? How beneficial is a NPU chip? Can users turn off AI features if they do not require them?

All of these questions and many more will be answered in 2024.

Now You: what is your take on this development?

