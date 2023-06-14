Your shot at YouTube fame just got better

In a move hailed as a boon for content creators, YouTube is substantially lowering the entry conditions for its Partner Program (YPP), introducing the new YouTube monetization requirements. These freshly minted prerequisites will offer more creators access to the platform's suite of tools, broadening their opportunities to monetize their content.

What are the new YouTube monetization requirements?

The Google-owned streaming powerhouse is undertaking a significant departure from its previous rules. The new YouTube monetization requirements dictate that creators need to have just 500 subscribers and three public video uploads in the past 90 days to qualify for the YPP. Additionally, a creator must either have garnered 3,000 watch hours in the past year or amassed 3 million views on Shorts in the last 90 days.

This is a stark contrast to the old requirements which demanded at least 1,000 subscribers and either 4,000 hours of annual watch time or 10 million Shorts views over the previous 90 days. These new YouTube monetization requirements present a seismic shift that could usher in an era of increased opportunities for a broader spectrum of creators.

After meeting these revised thresholds, creators can apply to be a part of the YPP, giving them access to a host of monetization tools. This includes tipping tools like Super Thanks, Super Chat, and Super Stickers, subscription tools such as channel memberships, and the ability to showcase their merchandise with YouTube Shopping.

The intriguing addition of a three video uploads per 90-day requirement might pose challenges for long-form video creators, who may not always have sufficient content to meet this criterion, despite generating considerable views. The new YouTube monetization requirements will initially be applicable in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea, with plans for an eventual rollout in other countries where the YPP operates.

Broadening affiliate pilot program

YouTube is also broadening the scope of its U.S.-based shopping affiliate pilot program. Now, creators who are already part of the YPP and have a following of more than 20,000 subscribers can tag products in their videos and Shorts, thus earning a commission.

The company, committed to introducing new revenue-generation avenues for Shorts creators, is slated to delve deeper into its new programs during the upcoming VidCon conference.

The new YouTube monetization requirements are not the only changes being rolled out. Earlier this year, the company amended its profanity rules, reducing the grace period from 15 to seven seconds and allowing profanity in music.

As the battle for online creators intensifies, YouTube's new YouTube monetization requirements underscore its commitment to fostering a more welcoming environment that values creativity. Its concerted efforts appear to be yielding dividends already; in a recent earnings call, the company disclosed that Shorts were generating over 50 billion daily views.

