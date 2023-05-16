Zoom partners with Anthropic to add Claude

Zoom has partnered with Anthropic to bring the company's chatbot Claude to the platform. It will start with Zoom Contact Center but will be implemented in different areas in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Claude will be used to improve customer experience. The first area that it will be enabled is the Zoom Contact Center. Claude, the AI assistant, may work as a customer care representative and a sales representative. Claude can also understand documents and answer questions about them, do searches, provide mentoring, and execute administrative activities like as answering emails and prioritizing your most critical assignments. To boost efficiency at the Zoom Contact Center, the AI assistant will also function for customers as a self-service tool.

“So when we started on our generative AI journey, we made a very conscious decision to go with what we are calling the federated approach to AI. That means the way we are designing our products is that we can use different models in the backend. In particular, for Anthropic and Claude, we want to start with our Contact Center software because of its Constitutional AI approach and being able to follow rules very closely," said Smita Hashim to TechCrunch. Hashim joined the company around three months ago as chief product officer.

Artificial intelligence is spreading very fast, and almost every company in the industry wants to use the technology to improve their businesses. Zoom is also one of the most popular apps in its field, and it will be even more powerful with Claude's help. Zoom also partnered with OpenAI a while ago to add generative AI to Zoom IQ. The company wants to widen its span in the industry by offering better services.

What is Claude?

Claude is an AI assistant, Anthropic's first public product that was founded by former employees of OpenAI, people who helped develop ChatGPT.

Claude may assist with coaching, customer service, sales, and back-office operations. According to Anthropic's website, Claude can "edit, rewrite, summarize, and classify tests, extract structured data, do Q&As based on content, and more."

Read Also: Zoom to Incorporate AI into Calls

Similarly to ChatGPT, the assistant can have genuine interactions with chat participants. Claude supports a variety of tones, which users may choose while dealing with the AI. Anthropic observes that Claude's tone, demeanor, and conduct may be tailored to the task at hand. Claude is intended to be kind and innocent.

Advertisement