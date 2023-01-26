Artificial intelligence is part of everyday life. Today, everyone is leaning toward artificial intelligence, and customer service teams are not far behind. Zoom is the latest to integrate their live chat with artificial intelligence. They call it the intelligent conversational solution.

In a recent event and blog, Zoom announced its chatbot, Zoo Virtual Agent. It is designed to improve customer service and reduce handling times for humans that handle technical calls.

What’s So Special About Zoom’s Chatbot?

While chatbots have been around for long, Zoom claims that their chatbot relies on manual coding and is powered by machine learning and proprietary AI to manage and process language naturally.

Chatbot for Enterprise

Zoom offers a contact center as a service solution (CCaaS), and their virtual agent will be part of the integration. These are exciting days for Zoom, as the company recently announced the acquisition of a conversational AI company, Solvvy. The purpose of Solvvy was to give faster and more accurate resolutions in lesser time.

The implementation of the Zoom Virtual Agent will also help startups expand quicker due to faster problem-solving. It will also help larger companies by cutting down on personnel costs. According to Zoom’s head of digital customer experience, Mahesh Ram, this step from Zoom is to help provide dual outcomes for their customers (faster and more accurate resolutions).

AI Continues To Evolve

With customer service becoming the priority for almost all enterprises, AI solutions continue to rule the roost. Zoom’s chatbot is in the right direction and can help the company deliver the best possible solutions in the fastest manner.

