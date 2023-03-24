WhatsApp throws down the gauntlet to Zoom

WhatsApp has added a new feature that allows up to eight people in a video chat, aiming to expand the span of the application into the business world. While video calls support up to eight people, WhatsApp also lets 32 people join an audio call.

Meta has launched a new WhatsApp for Windows that loads faster. WhatsApp's most-used version is surely mobile, and the new desktop app is built with an interface similar to the mobile version, making it even more user-friendly with a design that everybody is used to. According to the company, "WhatsApp is the largest platform to provide a fully end-to-end encrypted messaging experience that allows cross-platform communication between mobile phones, computers, tablets, and more. This means that your personal messages, media, and calls are always end-to-end encrypted across all your devices."

Meta wants to compete with Zoom

Meta is working hard to improve WhatsApp and expand its audience with new features. The company has already rolled out the mentioned features on Android and iOS. However, the desktop app is relatively less used compared to smartphones, so Meta took its time before making it available for all platforms. With its extended user allowance in calls and new design, Meta wants to challenge Zoom.

Zoom is currently the leader in the online call/meeting industry. Most schools, companies, and individuals use Zoom to talk to each other. One of the reasons that schools and companies prefer it is the compact design and ability to host up to 100 people in video calls on its basic plan. Alternative to Zoom, Microsoft Teams is also a popular pick. However, WhatsApp wants to change the game and find itself a place in the race.

WhatsApp is easily one of the most used messaging apps in the world. On top of its user-friendly ?nterface, all messages are also encrypted, and the app is considered a "safe" place. It could reach its goals one day by using security features and adding more features.

Meta gave all the information in a blog post on the official website. The company has also been rolling out a few features for mobile versions too. Check out the latest WhatsApp news below:

