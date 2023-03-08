WhatsApp's new feature boosts group chat security

WhatsApp offers several privacy and security options, and apparently, there are more of them, as the latest beta update includes a new feature called "expiring groups."

The latest beta of WhatsApp's new update has been released on the TestFlight app, and testers are taking a look at what's in store. It mainly includes bug fixes and general improvements that the current version needs. However, the upcoming update does not only include those. WABetaInfo has uncovered a new feature called "expiring groups" that is currently being tested in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.5.0.71.

According to the website, the new feature's name is "expiring groups," and it is currently under development. "WhatsApp is working on bringing the ability to set an expiration for your groups to a future update of the app. This feature is under development so it is not ready to be released to beta testers," says WABetaInfo.

As seen in the screenshot, you can turn expiring groups on or off from the group info menu. If you tap on it for more details, a "When enabled, you will be prompted to clean up groups on the expiration date," message appears on the screen, and it gives you four options: in one day, in one week, custom date, or remove expiration date. You can choose between the three expiration options or remove an existing expiration date if you want the group chat to stay as is. WABetaInfo added that this feature is only available for personal use and does not apply to other group participants. They must follow the same steps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from the privacy measures, it will also give users more flexibility in storage. WhatsApp chats can take up too much storage space on users' phones, especially in groups when multiple users send messages, photos and videos. As mentioned earlier, the feature is still in development, and more time will be needed before it hits the App Store.

Meta's messaging application offers encrypted services that ensure user security; of course, not perfect. WhatsApp aims to improve its security measures and offer more options covering some missing features. Some of the updates brought cool innovations, including disappearing messages. Users who do not want their messages or photos to stay forever can start new conversations with the disappearing messages feature, for which there are three options: 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement