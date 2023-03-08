D-ID’s New Web App Gives a Face and Voice to OpenAI’s ChatGPT

D-ID’s New Web App Gives a Face and Voice to OpenAI’s ChatGPT
Zakhi Mgutshini
Mar 8, 2023
Updated • Mar 8, 2023
I’ve been seeing more tech companies incorporating ChatGPT’s AI technology into their apps. OpenAI’s ChatGPT seems to be taking the technological world by storm. D-ID (Digital-Identity-Defence) is a  technology company that specializes in protecting digital identities by developing solutions for anti-spoofing,  privacy protection and anti-deep fake.  These Solutions mostly focus on advanced computer vision and deep learning algorithms that prevent and detect the digital image and video manipulations threatening privacy and security. 

Just a week after rolling out a chat API for enterprises for customer experiences and branding, Israeli D-ID  startup and creators of Deep Nostalgia launched a beta version of its new web app. The app allows users to talk face-to-face with the photo-realistic AI, and it's called chat.D-ID. The new app combines D-ID’s text-to-video streaming technology with ChatGPT to increase the accessibility of conversations with AI. 

Gil Perry, D-ID’s CEO and co-founder, told TechCrunch that they believe giving ChatGPT a voice and face will give people more access to the technology. He also mentioned that people that can't read and write can now have conversations with AI. Perry says the app presents an easier way to use AI. He also mentioned that most of us feel more comfortable communicating with faces as it creates a realistic scenario.  He also mentions that videos are more effective compared to text, so the app will increase large language models by adding a face.

The AI-based web app can be used on either your mobile device or desktop. When you open up the web app, you're greeted by an avatar named “Alice.” At this point, you could either type or speak out your query. according to D-ID, Alice is equipped to answer almost anything.  Alice could even help you with your next job interview. 

Since the web app is still in the beta phase, it's not yet perfect. The app is set to soon present a variety of uses to choose from and will also bring in the ability for users to upload any image they like. However, images of celebrities or any public figures can't be uploaded. He also mentioned that if you will be engaging with AI, it's essential to have the right face. The app’s safeguard won't allow users to upload any violent or pornographic videos and pictures. 

chat.D-ID can be used for free, and Perry mentioned that once the app takes off to maintain the app, the company might charge. He also mentioned that D-ID is ready to go viral with the goal of keeping it free. 

The app could be a bit creepy, and this is one thing that D-ID is aware of. In that stance, Perry argues that at some point, AI will become a part of our daily lives, and he believes giving AI a face will make it easier for people to interact with the technology.

Tech Giants such as Microsoft have incorporated ChatGPT and have received some backlash when users received some disturbing answers from their search engine, Bing. D-ID  mentions that it will not take any responsibility for responses that Alice will provide even though OpenAI has added some guardrails to prevent a similar situation. 

