Meta wants to compete with TikTok after latest move

After almost nine years, Meta has finally decided to take a step back and merge two key apps to improve user experience.
Onur Demirkol
Mar 8, 2023
Facebook
|
0

A recent blog post by Meta revealed that Messenger is coming back to the Facebook app after being apart for almost nine years. Facebook aims to compete with TikTok after shifting the focus of the app.

Messenger and Facebook were split back in 2014. Facebook's built-in feature was turned off, and users were pushed to download an external app to use Messenger. After almost nine years, Meta has taken a step back and announced the merger of two apps. Matt Navara reported it back in December, and today, Tom Alison, head of Facebook, announced it officially in his post.

"Over the coming year, we'll build more ways to integrate messaging features in Facebook. Ultimately, we want it to be easy and convenient for people to connect and share, whether in the Messenger app or directly within Facebook," says Alison. "We are testing the ability for people to access their Messenger inbox within the Facebook app, and you'll see us expand this testing soon."

After almost nine years, Meta has finally decided to take a step back and merge two key apps to improve user experience.
NextPit

Having Messenger within the Facebook app makes it much more compact and user-friendly for many. Downloading an external app to communicate may not be the best decision Facebook has made, but in 2014, they chose this path to make Messenger the best mobile messaging experience. Facebook is looking to shift the app from a platform where people communicate with friends and family to more of an entertainment platform to compete with TikTok. The built-in Messenger will make it easy for users to share videos and posts with each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also mentioned that Facebook implemented community chats in some Facebook Groups last year as a way for people to connect more deeply with their online communities, and the first results were promising. "Across Facebook and Messenger, we saw the number of people trying community chats increase by 50% in December 2022," Alison added.

Messenger is not the only topic in the blog post; it covers a slightly smaller place than others. Facebook says it made a great start to 2023 with 2 billion daily active users despite all the reports saying it is dead or dying. Other topics covered were AI-powered discovery, creators and monetization, and the company's future.

Advertisement

Related content

Latest reports show that the tech giant is getting ready for another round of layoffs even after the major one in November.

Thousands of jobs at this company are on the line again
Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Meta is concentrating on AI tools and they are looking to bring new features to its subsidiaries.

Here are Zuck's new AI tools for WhatsApp, Instagram and more

Zuckerberg couldn't keep his promise: Thousands are on borrowed time
Facebook Verified—What You Need To Know

Facebook Verified—What You Need To Know
facebook

Meta Verified: Facebook and Instagram verification for a monthly fee
Facebook updates its ad policy: It’s now better for teens and less discriminatory

Meta updates its ad policy: It should now be better for teens and less discriminatory

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved