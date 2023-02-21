Should you get Facebook verified?

Facebook Verified—What You Need To Know

Meta is rolling out a verified subscription bundle for Facebook and Instagram to recover revenue. Users can take advantage of several premium features at a monthly charge. As Facebook and Google lay-offs occur, Netflix states to charge users for sharing their passwords.

So, why is it happening, and what is this new Meta Verified offering? Most importantly, do you need to invest in it?

What is Facebook Verification?

Facebook verification provides official pages with credibility and clearly distinguishes between official Pages and the Pages run by imposters or fans. Although before we look at the Facebook verification process, you should understand what it means to be verified on Facebook and why it is so important.

ADVERTISEMENT

As mentioned, public figures and businesses often experience fans creating profiles and Pages similar to theirs, whether focused on building a fan community or imitating them. There might not be malicious intent behind some of these profiles or Pages, but other Facebook users can mistake them for the real McCoy.

Facebook prioritizes verified Pages and profiles in its search results. Therefore Facebook verification provides you Page or profile to appear prominently on top of relevant searches, which can improve your reach.

Who can get verified on Facebook?

Anyone can get verified on Facebook, but you must meet strict verification criteria for approval. Accept for following the terms of service of the company, your Facebook account should be:

ADVERTISEMENT

Notable : The person, entity, or business it represents should be well-known and get plenty of searches. Facebook will likely approve your application if multiple news sources and publications feature the account.

Complete: It should be active and have all the necessary details, such as an “About” section and a profile photo. In addition, it should have at least one post.

Unique: It should be the unique presence of the person, entity, or business it represents. Facebook only verifies one account per business or person, except for language-specific accounts. And note that it doesn’t verify accounts for general interests.

Authentic : It should represent a real person, entity, or business.

These are only the bare minimum requirements and don’t necessarily guarantee verification. If you want to improve the chances of getting confirmed, ensure your account appears highly credible. That said, you need to publish highly engaging and informative posts instead of focusing on the minimum posting requirement of once daily.

Remember that Facebook could also require profiles and Pages to have other requirements for verification if they belong to elected officials, politicians, law enforcement agencies, and city governments. Ensure to look into Facebook’s verification criteria for these profiles or Pages.

Why should you get Verified on Facebook?

Boosts credibility for your brand

Protects against imposter accounts

Facebook prioritizes verified profiles and pages

Stay verified by

keeping your business information up-to-date

posting regularly on Facebook

engaging with the community

sticking to community guidelines

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement