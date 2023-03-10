The dawn of a new era: Meta's decentralized social network

Decentralized networks are becoming increasingly popular, and Meta is aware of this as it is now working on a new social media platform.
Latest reports show that Meta is working on a decentralized text-based social media platform, a possible competitor to Twitter.

Meta is taking courageous steps in different aspects, from social media to AI language models. Lastly, Platformer reported that the company is working on a new social media platform that sounds similar to Twitter. However, Meta wants to make it decentralized like Mastodon, as people have been heading to this area for the past few months. Musk's acquisition of Twitter made users flee the platform and look for new places to communicate with others.

"We're exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," the company told Platformer in an email.

Possible Instagram integration

Moneycontrol first revealed the standalone text-based content app which will support ActivityPub. The P92 codenamed social media platform will allow users to log in through their Instagram accounts. Instagram's lead, Adam Mosseri, is leading the project. This means that the company might build a network that works jointly with other Meta apps. If that is the case, Instagram looks like the pioneer, but Facebook could also join them.

"The P92 team's desire is to use Instagram data of all Instagram users regardless of their participation in P92 as freely as possible for purposes of analytics, product improvement, and ranking on P92," added Moneycontrol.

Details are still a mystery as the project is still in its earliest stages. However, Performer reported that "legal and regulatory teams have already started to investigate potential privacy concerns around the app so they can be addressed before launch."

Decentralized social media platforms are gaining popularity, and big firms are investing more. These platforms let users set up their independent servers and set rules for how content is moderated. Mastodon leads the field, attracting most users who left Twitter after Musk's acquisition.

It is also known that one of Twitter's co-founders, Jack Dorsey, is working on a new app called "Bluesky." Dorsey always wanted to shift his focus to decentralized social media platforms, and Bluesky is now available for the "chosen ones" on App Store.

