Fortnite Republic Chest locations: How to find them?

Onur Demirkol
May 4, 2023
The Fortnite Star Wars event recently started, and many players are showing high interest. There are many things to cover, as the annual event even brought new mechanics to the game, but in this article, we will focus on Republic Chest locations. Here is everything you need to know about the Republic Chest locations in Fortnite!

Right now, Fortnite players are experiencing the annual Star Wars event, and they enjoy every bit of it, mainly thanks to the new items, cosmetics, and more that were added for a specific amount of time. The Republic Chests are also one of them, and they give you a bunch of items that you can benefit against your opponents

Republic Chest locations in Fortnite: How to find them?

Republic Chests can be found in three different areas on the map. Some of these may be found near the road southwest of Frenzy Fields, some to the west of Slappy Shores, and some around midway between The Citadel and Shattered Slabs. You can also see the exact locations on the map image below.

Epic Games

The new Fortnite Star Wars event chests include the new DC-15 Blaster firearms, but that is not it. You will also be granted a couple of healing or support items, and they will be given randomly, which means that you can get any item. However, you will most likely see Chug Splashes, Medkits, and Small Shield Potions.

In each location, there will be more than one chest, so don't be surprised if you see one of your opponents running around with the same gear near you. The DC-15 Blaster has infinite ammo and is a powerful weapon, so once you get it from a chest, try to take down as many enemies as possible at the early stages of your game.

Try to land near these places to see what is inside but beware that you won't be the only one checking these chests out. Get ready for an early fight against your enemies!

Fortnite Star Wars event schedule

You are still not late for the party, as the Star Wars Fortnite event will continue until May 23. Epic Games recently revealed the first batch of quests, and there will be 24 more in the upcoming days and weeks. Try to get everything you can during the event because if you miss any of them, you might have to wait for another year!

