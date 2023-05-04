Fortnite lets you find different weapons from all over the map to battle against other players and eventually win the competition. However, some weapons are superior to others, and today, we will concentrate on the Submachine Gun. If you wonder how to find the unvaulted Submachine Gun in Fortnite, bear with us, as all the information you need is below!

After almost 1.5 years, the unvaulted Submachine Gun is back as an available weapon for players to use in their games, but do you know how to find the unvaulted Submachine Gun in Fortnite? It has been a while, so some players may have forgotten the basics of the weapon, including how to get it in the game.

The old SMG has been unvaulted, up to Legendary rarity! pic.twitter.com/xEbJVj75jN — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 25, 2023

How to find the unvaulted Submachine Gun: Fortnite guide

The unvaulted Submachine Gun can be found in major POIs, including Shattered Slabs, Brutal Bastion, Citadel, Mega City Frenzy Fields, and other places. You can get it from the ground, as it is still categorized as ground loot. You can obtain the gun in chests and holo-chests in your games. Fortunately, Fortnite kept the weapon as it was and included it in the weapon rotation.

The unvaulted Submachine Gun is a must-have weapon in your backpack for close and mid-range duels. It is very useful in these types of battles, and you can place it somewhere between a shotgun and an assault rifle.

It wasn't available for players since late 2021, as Epic took it down during Chapter 3, Season 1. However, it is now back on the weapon list, and players can equip it to get the upper hand in close and mid-range duels.

Unvaulted Submachine Gun stats

As mentioned, it gives the upper hand to the user in mid and close-range battles, especially if you need to use more than a couple of bullets. Unlike the Shotgun's fire rate and a Rifle's reload time, the Submachine Gun offers benefits. Here are its stats:

Damage – 17

Reload Time – 2.2

Magazine Size – 30 bullets

Fire Rate – 11

Unvaulted Submachine Gun quests

Apart from its advantages in certain scenarios, Epic brought back the weapon into the weekly quest list. Follow our guide and land at one of the major POIs to find the gun and eliminate three opponents using the unvaulted Submachine Gun to complete the weekly quest. Upon completing the mission, you will be granted Gold Bars.

