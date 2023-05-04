How to find the unvaulted Submachine Gun in Fortnite?

How to find the unvaulted Submachine Gun Fortnite
Onur Demirkol
May 4, 2023
Games
|
0

Fortnite lets you find different weapons from all over the map to battle against other players and eventually win the competition. However, some weapons are superior to others, and today, we will concentrate on the Submachine Gun. If you wonder how to find the unvaulted Submachine Gun in Fortnite, bear with us, as all the information you need is below!

After almost 1.5 years, the unvaulted Submachine Gun is back as an available weapon for players to use in their games, but do you know how to find the unvaulted Submachine Gun in Fortnite? It has been a while, so some players may have forgotten the basics of the weapon, including how to get it in the game.

How to find the unvaulted Submachine Gun: Fortnite guide

The unvaulted Submachine Gun can be found in major POIs, including Shattered Slabs, Brutal Bastion, Citadel, Mega City Frenzy Fields, and other places. You can get it from the ground, as it is still categorized as ground loot. You can obtain the gun in chests and holo-chests in your games. Fortunately, Fortnite kept the weapon as it was and included it in the weapon rotation.

The unvaulted Submachine Gun is a must-have weapon in your backpack for close and mid-range duels. It is very useful in these types of battles, and you can place it somewhere between a shotgun and an assault rifle.

It wasn't available for players since late 2021, as Epic took it down during Chapter 3, Season 1. However, it is now back on the weapon list, and players can equip it to get the upper hand in close and mid-range duels.

How to find the unvaulted Submachine Gun
Courtesy of: VicTrail

Unvaulted Submachine Gun stats

As mentioned, it gives the upper hand to the user in mid and close-range battles, especially if you need to use more than a couple of bullets. Unlike the Shotgun's fire rate and a Rifle's reload time, the Submachine Gun offers benefits. Here are its stats:

  • Damage – 17
  • Reload Time – 2.2
  • Magazine Size – 30 bullets
  • Fire Rate – 11
How to find the unvaulted Submachine Gun
How to find the unvaulted Submachine Gun in Fortnite?

Unvaulted Submachine Gun quests

Apart from its advantages in certain scenarios, Epic brought back the weapon into the weekly quest list. Follow our guide and land at one of the major POIs to find the gun and eliminate three opponents using the unvaulted Submachine Gun to complete the weekly quest. Upon completing the mission, you will be granted Gold Bars.

Advertisement

Related content

Fortnite Republic Chest locations

Fortnite Republic Chest locations: How to find them?
how to use the force in fortnite

How to use the force in Fortnite: Star Wars event
How to find Sith Holocron Fortnite

How to find Sith Holocron: Fortnite guide

How to get all Fortnite Star Wars skins?

Fortnite UEFN v24.30 update is here!
Steam beta update brings redesigned in-game overlay with notes and window pinning

Steam's Note Taking feature is quite the useful addition

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved