How to use the force in Fortnite: Star Wars event

As the Fortnite Star Wars event recently started, it is now time to learn everything about it. In this guide, you will find answers to your questions on how to use the force in Fortnite and also how long is the Star Wars Fortnite event. If you are curious about both, keep reading because below, you will find all the information you need!

The Find the Force event lets players enjoy some of the iconic assets of the Star Wars universe in Fortnite. The two big companies came together for another annual event to merge the excitement between Star Wars and Fortnite players and enthusiasts. Let's cut to the chase and show you how to use the force in Fortnite!

How to use the force in Fortnite: Step-by-step

Force is one of the most iconic terms in the Star Wars universe. Jedis and Siths are powered by the "force," and it lets them control others physically or sometimes mentally. You might have seen Darth Vader strangling his generals in the movies without touching them, of course, by using the force. Luckily, Epic Games has added the mechanics to Fortnite too.

Before using the force in Fortnite, you must first learn it. Follow the steps below to learn it in the game:

  • Go to one of the Rift Gates. (You can find them on the map through an icon, as seen below, and they only appear when you are nearby.)
  • Train with a Jedi Knight or a Sith Lord.
  • You will earn a lightsaber after you are done with your training.
how to use the force in fortnite
How to use the force in Fortnite?

Your lightsaber's color depends on your trainer. If you choose to train with Anakin Skywalker, you will get a blue lightsaber and a green one if your master is Obi-Wan Kenobi. Lastly, you can also be trained by Darth Maul to get the red lightsaber of the Sith Lords.

Once you complete your training, you will be granted the abilities. First, choose the lightsaber as your primary weapon. Then, hold the block button first and then the melee button to use the force. If you are on a PC, hold the right-click on your mouse and then the lift-click. The buttons for PlayStation are L2 and R2, respectively, and LT, and RT for Xbox.

You can have three different force abilities according to your trainer choice, Force Pull, Force Throw, or Force Push.

how to use the force in fortnite
Fortnite Star Wars event

How long is the Star Wars Fortnite event?

Luckily, we are still at the beginning of the Star Wars Fortnite event. According to the official announcement, it will end on May 23. However, the ending hours might be different across the world as not all parts of the world live in the same time zone. Below you can find the key time and dates for the event:

  • New York: Tuesday, May 23, 9:00 a.m.
  • Los Angeles: Tuesday, May 23, 6:00 a.m.
  • London: Tuesday, May 23, 2:00 p.m.
  • Mexico City: Tuesday, May 23, 7:00 a.m.
  • Tokyo: Tuesday, May 23, 10:00 p.m.
