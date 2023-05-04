How to get all Fortnite Star Wars skins?

Fortnite players and Star Wars fans have something to look forward to as the game has released a massive update featuring a range of Star Wars-themed content, including the highly sought-after Fortnite Star Wars skins. With Star Wars Day (May the Fourth) fast approaching, gamers are buzzing with excitement to acquire these skins.

The latest update, V24.30, adds a fresh collection of skins that players can acquire, featuring popular characters like Anakin Skywalker, Padme Amidala, Darth Maul, and Clone Troopers. However, getting these skins requires some effort and spending V-Bucks.

Check out Fortnite's official Youtube channel's video on the Fortnite Star Wars event below.

How to get Fortnite Star Wars skins?

To acquire the Fortnite Star Wars skins, players need to complete challenging quests and/or purchase them using V-Bucks. You can either buy the skins separately or as part of a bundle, costing between 1,500 and 2,100 V-Bucks per skin/bundle.

For instance, the Anakin Skywalker Bundle costs 2,100 V-Bucks and includes the Jedi Holocron Back Bling, Fusion Cutter Pickaxe, Anakin's Jedi Interceptor Glider, and Actis-Class Wrap.

How to get Anakin Skywalker Fortnite skin?

You can acquire Anakin Skywalker skin either separately for 1,500 V-Bucks or as part of the Anakin Skywalker Bundle for 2,100 V-Bucks.

How to get Padme Amidala Fortnite skin?

Like Anakin Skywalker, you can acquire Padme Amidala skin separately for 1,500 V-Bucks or as part of the Padme Amidala Bundle for 2,100 V-Bucks.

How to get Clone Trooper Fortnite skin?

To acquire Clone Trooper skins, you can buy the 501st & 212th Battalion Trooper Pack for 800 V-Bucks or the Clone Trooper Wrap Pack for 400 V-Bucks.

How to get Darth Maul Fortnite skin?

To acquire Darth Maul and other Troopers, you need to participate in the Find the Force quests during the crossover event. To unlock every item, including skins, you must upgrade to the Premium Track for 1,000 V-Bucks and spend an additional 1,650 V-Bucks. This will cost you around $19.99 in real money.

Once you complete the quests and earn 11,000 Galactic Reputation, you'll unlock a variety of skins, including:

Darth Maul

Clone Trooper

Wolf Pack Trooper

Ahsoka's Clone Trooper

Coruscant Guard

There's a Fortnite Star Wars skin available for everyone to add to their collection. Keep an eye out for more quests that will be revealed over the next two weeks, giving players the chance to earn even more Galactic Reputation and unlock additional cosmetic items.

To make sure you don't miss out on any of these exciting quests, keep checking the "Find the Force" tab in the lobby regularly. With new quests and rewards being added regularly, the possibilities are endless! Fortnite recently released a brand new UEFN V 24.30 update that delighted creative players and has now caught the attention of Star Wars fans.

