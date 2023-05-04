How to find Sith Holocron: Fortnite guide

How to find Sith Holocron Fortnite
Onur Demirkol
May 4, 2023
Games
|
0

The Star Wars event recently started, and many players are trying to get the missions done. Today we will show you how to find Sith Holocron in Fortnite and also answer your question, "When does the Star Wars event end in Fortnite?"

Star Wars quests have brought new excitement among Fortnite players, and they get in front of their screens to finish all the missions to get rewards. Don't forget to check out our "How to get all Fortnite Star Wars skins?" guide. Right now, let's concentrate on how to find Sith Holocron in Fortnite!

How to find Sith Holocron
How to find Sith Holocron in Fortnite

How to find Sith Holocron in Fortnite: Easiest way

Sith Holocron is one of the hardest prizes to get in this Star Wars Fortnite event. If you want to obtain it, you have to complete all the Force Within quests, and there are 12 so far. However, Epic Games has announced that more will come in the upcoming days of the event.

If you are a Fortnite enthusiast, the quests won't challenge you too much. Below you will find all 12 quests you need to complete to get a Sith Holocron in Fortnite. Don't miss any of them, or you won't be able to get the reward.

  • Land during Find the Force
  • Learn Force abilities at Rift Gates in different matches
  • Search a Republic chest
  • Hire a character
  • Damage an enemy player that is wielding a lightsaber or DC-15 Blaster
  • Destroy objects with Force abilities or a Star Wars weapon
  • Collect ammo at named locations
  • Launch Kinetic Ore with a Star Wars weapon
  • Travel distance on foot at night
  • Travel distance in vehicles
  • Survive Storm Phases
  • Travel distance while sprinting

These are all the Force Within quests that you have to complete to get a Sith Holocron. If you want to finish the bonus goal, you have to get three Sith Holocrons. The new quests will be added on May 7, and another batch will be out the next week. You have to finish all the quests in this three-week time to get three Sith Holocrons.

How to find Sith Holocron
Fortnite Star Wars event

When does the Star Wars event end in Fortnite?

So, when does the Star Wars event end in Fortnite? If you are living in Europe, the event ends on 23rd May at 2:00 pm for you, but the other parts of the world have different end times for the Star Wars event. Here are the times:

  • East Coast US: Tuesday, 23rd May, 9 am (EDT)
  • West Coast US: Tuesday, 23rd May, 6 am (PDT)

Now that you know how to find Sith Holocron in Fortnite and the ending time of the event, it is time to start the grind. If you really want to get the prize, don't miss a single quest written above, and come back on May 7 to see the new quests so that you can earn your second Sith Holocron.

Advertisement

Related content

How to get all Fortnite Star Wars skins?

Fortnite UEFN v24.30 update is here!
Steam beta update brings redesigned in-game overlay with notes and window pinning

Steam's Note Taking feature is quite the useful addition

Cities: Skylines will bid us farewell on May 23rd with Hotels and Retreats
Steam beta update brings redesigned in-game overlay with notes and window pinning

Steam beta update brings redesigned in-game overlay with notes and window pinning

Steam warns Windows 7 and 8.1 users now about end of support

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved