How to find Sith Holocron: Fortnite guide

The Star Wars event recently started, and many players are trying to get the missions done. Today we will show you how to find Sith Holocron in Fortnite and also answer your question, "When does the Star Wars event end in Fortnite?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Wars quests have brought new excitement among Fortnite players, and they get in front of their screens to finish all the missions to get rewards. Don't forget to check out our "How to get all Fortnite Star Wars skins?" guide. Right now, let's concentrate on how to find Sith Holocron in Fortnite!

How to find Sith Holocron in Fortnite: Easiest way

Sith Holocron is one of the hardest prizes to get in this Star Wars Fortnite event. If you want to obtain it, you have to complete all the Force Within quests, and there are 12 so far. However, Epic Games has announced that more will come in the upcoming days of the event.

If you are a Fortnite enthusiast, the quests won't challenge you too much. Below you will find all 12 quests you need to complete to get a Sith Holocron in Fortnite. Don't miss any of them, or you won't be able to get the reward.

Land during Find the Force

Learn Force abilities at Rift Gates in different matches

Search a Republic chest

Hire a character

Damage an enemy player that is wielding a lightsaber or DC-15 Blaster

Destroy objects with Force abilities or a Star Wars weapon

Collect ammo at named locations

Launch Kinetic Ore with a Star Wars weapon

Travel distance on foot at night

Travel distance in vehicles

Survive Storm Phases

Travel distance while sprinting

These are all the Force Within quests that you have to complete to get a Sith Holocron. If you want to finish the bonus goal, you have to get three Sith Holocrons. The new quests will be added on May 7, and another batch will be out the next week. You have to finish all the quests in this three-week time to get three Sith Holocrons.

When does the Star Wars event end in Fortnite?

So, when does the Star Wars event end in Fortnite? If you are living in Europe, the event ends on 23rd May at 2:00 pm for you, but the other parts of the world have different end times for the Star Wars event. Here are the times:

East Coast US : Tuesday, 23rd May, 9 am (EDT)

: Tuesday, 23rd May, 9 am (EDT) West Coast US: Tuesday, 23rd May, 6 am (PDT)

Now that you know how to find Sith Holocron in Fortnite and the ending time of the event, it is time to start the grind. If you really want to get the prize, don't miss a single quest written above, and come back on May 7 to see the new quests so that you can earn your second Sith Holocron.

Advertisement