F1 Azerbaijan GP 2023: Schedule, dates, how to watch online

Onur Demirkol
Apr 28, 2023
F1 Azerbaijan GP 2023 starts today and is the fourth stop of this year's action. The best F1 racers in the world, including Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and Lew Hamilton, will come up against each other. This year, Red Bull has an obvious dominance, and we will see if they can continue!

The F1 2023 season started with the Bahrain GP and continued with Saudi Arabia. Lastly, we saw the drivers compete against each other in Australia, and now it is time to take the action to Baku, Azerbaijan. We have seen many thrilling races in Baku, and it looks like this Sunday will add another exciting race to the list!

How to watch F1 Azerbaijan GP 2023? TV channels, Live streams

Just like every other F1 event, the Azerbaijan GP 2023 will also be aired both on TV channels and online live streams. You could either sit in front of your TV to watch the race or use your PC, tablet, or smartphone to catch the action via online live streams. Here are some of the popular TV broadcasts for the race:

  • USA: ESPN, ABC
  • UK: Sky Sports F1
  • Canada: TSN(English), RDS(French)
  • Australia: Fox Sports

If you are looking for an online live stream, check out the ones below:

  • USA: ESPN+, Fubo
  • UK: NOW TV, Sky Go app
  • Canada: TSN Direct
  • Australia: KAYO
  • India: F1 TV Pro

Unfortunately, you can't access these online live streams from certain countries. However, we have an idea that will help you overcome this issue. VPNs are widely used secure and cheap services that will help you catch the action from any online live streams you want to watch. NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark are some industry leaders offering stable performance and speed. Moreover, you can get subscriptions for very low prices!

Live streams allow you to carry the race to wherever you are, as you can watch the action on portable devices. If you don't want to miss F1 Azerbaijan GP 2023 but have plans, we strongly suggest you check out the popular live streams above!

F1

F1 Azerbaijan GP 2023 Schedule

Below you will find the detailed schedule of F1 Azerbaijan GP 2023. Please remember that the time information below is local BAku time. Baku is four hours ahead of UTC, and you can check out time converter tools to see what time you have to open your live stream in your local time to watch the race and other events, like press conferences and such. Here is the detailed timetable:

Friday, April 28

FIA Formula 2: Practice Session | 11:05 - 11:50
Formula 1: F1 Car Presentation | 12:00 - 13:00
Paddock Club: Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk | 12:00 - 13:00
Paddock Club Paddock Club Track Tour | 12:00 - 13:00
FORMULA 1: FIRST PRACTICE SESSION | 13:30 - 14:30
FIA Formula 2: Qualifying Session | 15:00 - 15:30
Formula 1: Teams' Press Conference | 15:00 - 16:00
Paddock Club: Paddock Club Track Tour | 15:40 - 16:35
Paddock Club: Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk | 15:40 - 16:35
FIA Formula 2: Press Conference | 16:15 - 16:45
FORMULA 1: QUALIFYING | 17:00 - 18:00
Formula 1: Press Conference | 18:00 - 18:30

Scuderia Ferrari

Saturday, April 29

Formula 1: Team Pit Stop Practice |  09:45 - 10:15
FORMULA 1: SPRINT SHOOTOUT | 12:30 - 13:14
Paddock Club: Paddock Club Track Tour | 13:30 - 14:00
Paddock Club: Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk | 13:30 - 14:20
FIA Formula 2: Sprint Race (21 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) | 15:00 - 15:50
Paddock Club: Paddock Club Track Tour | 16:00 - 16:30
Paddock Club: Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk | 16:00 - 16:40
FIA Formula 2: Press Conference | 16:10 - 16:40
FORMULA 1: SPRINT (17 Laps or 60 Mins) | 17:30 - 18:00
Formula 1: Sprint Victory Ceremony | 18:00 - 18:30
Formula 1: Press Conference | 18:00 - 19:00

Sunday, April 30

FIA Formula 2: Feature Race (29 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) | 11:25 - 12:30
Promoter Activity: Classic Car Parade | 12:45 - 13:15
Paddock Club: Paddock Club Track Tour | 12:45 - 13:15
Paddock Club: Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk | 12:45 - 13:45
Formula 1: Drivers' Presentation | 12:50 - 13:20
Promoter Activity: Opening Ceremony | 13:20 - 13:40
FIA Formula 2: Press Conference | 13:20 - 13:50
Formula 1: National Anthem | 14:46 - 14:48
FORMULA 1: GRAND PRIX (51 LAPS OR 120 MINS) | 15:00 - 17:00

