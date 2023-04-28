Kings vs Warriors Game 6: Live streams, how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023?

Hello, esteemed basketball fans! If you're looking for information on how to watch the NBA Playoffs game between the Kings and the Warriors, you're in the right place!

The stakes for this event are quite high for both squads, for the Warriors boast a 3-2 advantage in the series, allowing them to qualify for the next round of playoffs with a victory. Meanwhile, the Kings must secure triumph in this engagement to remain in the playoffs and compel a Game 7, to be held on their own court.

Where to watch Kings vs Warriors game 6 live streams?

Fortunately, there are multiple avenues for viewing the event. Cable or satellite television subscribers may access the game through ESPN, or alternatively stream it via the ESPN app or ESPN website using their login credentials.

Those who are living in the Sacramento or San Francisco Bay Area may partake of the contest through their regional NBC Sports channel, or opt to stream it via the NBC Sports app or website.

Fear not if you do not have access to cable or satellite TV, for streaming services such as fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV that include ESPN and/or NBC Sports channels can facilitate your viewing of the game. So even if you reside outside of the USA you may watch the Kings vs Warriors Game 6 through VPN services.

Kings vs Warriors Game 6 predictions

The Kings' recent performances have been commendable, largely due to their luminaries De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, who have accrued a respective average of 30 and 17.2 points per game during the series.

The Warriors, conversely, field their experienced core composed of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, who have jointly tallied 76.4 points per game in the series.

Both teams definitely deserve to be in the playoffs. Let's see who will emerge victorious in this spectacular match.

When is the Kings vs Warriors playoffs match?

This shall indeed prove to be a riveting match between two exceptional teams in the Western Conference. Ensure that you are tuned in to Kings vs. Warriors Game 6 on Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, and enjoy a memorable basketball game!

